Blue Jays Urged to Trade for Dodgers’ 30-HR Star Prospect in Bold Move

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to be a fascinating team to watch during this offseason.

After disappointing in a significant way this season, Toronto should be aggressive this winter. Their goal should be to strengthen their roster, as they were simply not good enough this campaign.

Now, the Blue Jays are being urged to trade for a very exciting Los Angeles Dodgers prospect this offseason because of it.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Trade for Dodgers Top Prospect James Tibbs III

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Adam Steinmetz urged the Blue Jays to acquire Dodgers outfield prospect James Tibbs III during this offseason.

“Speaking of blocked prospects, we turn to the Dodgers’ James Tibbs III. His name makes him sound like a commodities trader, but he is actually a Dodgers outfield prospect, and for the Dodgers, that is a commodity,” Steinmetz wrote. “The Dodgers’ weakest spot is probably their bullpen, while the Blue Jays are strong there, so trading away either Tyler Rogers or Mason Fluharty could address a Dodgers need.”

With the Blue Jays needing more power, it would make sense if they took a chance on a prospect like Tibbs. He would be a very fascinating player for them to add to their system. This is because he has great upside and could immediately make Toronto’s roster next season.

Thus, Tibbs could be a great fit on a Blue Jays club that wants to be better in 2027. He has shown plenty of promise in the minors and looks ready to make the jump to the majors.

Taking a Look at Tibbs

Tibbs is coming off a monster season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. In 141 games with the Triple-A club this season, he posted 30 home runs, 32 doubles, and 107 RBI. These are impressive numbers and show he has plenty of pop. Due to this, he would be an intriguing player for the Blue Jays to add to their system.

Tibbs has yet to make his MLB debut, but that is not his fault. The Dodgers have an incredibly stacked roster, so he has not been able to make the jump to the majors. However, a trade to the Blue Jays would likely change that for Tibbs quickly.

Ultimately, with the Blue Jays needing another power hitter, Tibbs is exactly the kind of prospect they should consider pursuing. It will be interesting to see if Toronto ends up targeting him this offseason from here.