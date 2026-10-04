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Blue Jays Urged to Trade for Dodgers’ 30-HR Star Prospect in Bold Move

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Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 19: James Tibbs III #98 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to be a fascinating team to watch during this offseason.

After disappointing in a significant way this season, Toronto should be aggressive this winter. Their goal should be to strengthen their roster, as they were simply not good enough this campaign.

Now, the Blue Jays are being urged to trade for a very exciting Los Angeles Dodgers prospect this offseason because of it.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Trade for Dodgers Top Prospect James Tibbs III

Cleveland Guardians v Los Angeles Dodgers James Tibbs III
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 24: James Tibbs III #98 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up against the Cleveland Guardians during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch on February 24, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Adam Steinmetz urged the Blue Jays to acquire Dodgers outfield prospect James Tibbs III during this offseason.

“Speaking of blocked prospects, we turn to the Dodgers’ James Tibbs III. His name makes him sound like a commodities trader, but he is actually a Dodgers outfield prospect, and for the Dodgers, that is a commodity,” Steinmetz wrote. “The Dodgers’ weakest spot is probably their bullpen, while the Blue Jays are strong there, so trading away either Tyler Rogers or Mason Fluharty could address a Dodgers need.”

With the Blue Jays needing more power, it would make sense if they took a chance on a prospect like Tibbs. He would be a very fascinating player for them to add to their system. This is because he has great upside and could immediately make Toronto’s roster next season.

Thus, Tibbs could be a great fit on a Blue Jays club that wants to be better in 2027. He has shown plenty of promise in the minors and looks ready to make the jump to the majors.

Taking a Look at Tibbs

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres
GettyPEORIA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 22: James Tibbs III #98 of the Los Angeles Dodgers safely dives back to first base as Gavin Sheets #30 of the San Diego Padres attempts to make a play on a throw in the dirt during the second inning of a spring training game at Peoria Stadium on February 22, 2026 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Tibbs is coming off a monster season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. In 141 games with the Triple-A club this season, he posted 30 home runs, 32 doubles, and 107 RBI. These are impressive numbers and show he has plenty of pop. Due to this, he would be an intriguing player for the Blue Jays to add to their system.

Tibbs has yet to make his MLB debut, but that is not his fault. The Dodgers have an incredibly stacked roster, so he has not been able to make the jump to the majors. However, a trade to the Blue Jays would likely change that for Tibbs quickly.

Ultimately, with the Blue Jays needing another power hitter, Tibbs is exactly the kind of prospect they should consider pursuing. It will be interesting to see if Toronto ends up targeting him this offseason from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Blue Jays Urged to Trade for Dodgers’ 30-HR Star Prospect in Bold Move

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