Blue Jays Have a $48 Million Problem They Can’t Easily Fix

The Toronto Blue Jays, who are still dealing with the sting of having failed to give themselves a chance to defend their American League Championship of last season, have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, but one of their biggest questions could involve a player who isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and who carries a hefty financial commitment.

Starting pitcher José Berríos, who missed almost all of 2026, remains under contract with Toronto through the 2028 season, with $48 million still owed to the veteran right-hander over the final two years of the deal, a number that becomes even more compelling considering the uncertainty that comes with what shape he’ll be in following his recovery.

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Pitcher José Berríos Underwent Season-Ending Tommy John Surgery

After only four appearances on the mound this season for the Blue Jays, Berríos underwent Tommy John surgery, and doctors immediately discovered more problems once they began the procedure.

“The bone in the elbow was on the ligament. Not ideal,” manager John Schneider said about the surgery in May via MLB.com. “We kind of decided that, when they go in there, if that’s compromised at all, we’ll fix it. It was. He’ll be down for 12 to 14 months.”

The Blue Jays aren’t going to move on from Berríos, especially with so much money still tied to him. But they also can’t assume he’ll come back and immediately be the same pitcher he was before his injury.

That could make things interesting for Toronto this offseason. The Blue Jays may need to add another starting pitcher while still having $48 million committed to Berríos over the next two seasons.

For a team hoping to compete, that’s a tough situation. How Toronto handles Berríos could have a big impact on what the rest of its rotation looks like.

The Blue Jays Acquired Berríos In 2021 From The Twins

Berríos made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in April 2016 after dominating at Triple-A Rochester, where he posted a 1.06 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 18 innings. His first season in the majors was difficult, as he went 3-7 with an 8.02 ERA in 14 starts.

After several years with the Twins, the Blue Jays acquired him in 2021 and soon signed him to a seven-year, $131 million extension. After a rough 2022 season, Berríos bounced back, posting a 3.65 ERA in 2023 and going 16-11 with a 3.60 ERA in 2024.

He reached 100 career wins in April 2025, becoming just the fifth Puerto Rican-born pitcher to reach the milestone.

But his 2026 season ended early after he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right elbow and underwent the aforementioned Tommy John surgery on May 20, with an expected recovery time of 12 to 14 months.