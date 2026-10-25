Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Add Brewers Star in Big Offseason Move

After a tough 2026 season, the Toronto Blue Jays need to add to their roster this offseason. They simply were not good enough this season. Thus, it is important for them to make some upgrades to their roster.

One area that the Blue Jays could aim to improve is their bullpen. It would be clutch for them to add at least one impactful reliever to solidify their bullpen this offseason.

The Blue Jays could look to upgrade their bullpen through the trade market this offseason. Because of this, they are now being connected to a notable relief pitcher from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Target Brewers Star

In a recent article for SI.com, Zion Trammel urged the Blue Jays to sign Brewers star relief pitcher JoJo Romero during this offseason.

“Romero is being used as a setup reliever and would serve a similar role in Toronto. The Blue Jays could be looking for bullpen reinforcements. Romero would be a solid addition to the Blue Jays’ bullpen,” Trammel wrote.

With the Blue Jays needing another impactful relief pitcher, it makes sense that they are being urged to sign Romero this offseason. If they landed him, he would give them another dependable relief pitcher to work with as they aim to bounce back next season. Thus, he would have the potential to be a very strong pickup for a team like the Blue Jays.

Romero also had a very good season in 2026. In 55 regular season games split between the St. Louis Cardinals and Brewers, he posted a 3-3 record, a 3.36 ERA, and 54 strikeouts. He has also had an ERA under 4.00 in each of his last four seasons. This included in 2025 when he had an impressive 2.07 ERA in 65 games for St. Louis. With numbers like these, he would be a great pitcher for Toronto to add to their group.

Blue Jays Will Have Competition to Land Romero

While Romero looks like a great fit for the Blue Jays, the same can be said for many other teams. He has been a very good relief pitcher for a long time, after all. Due to this, if the Blue Jays pursue him, they will have a lot of competition.

Romero is exactly the kind of pitcher that contenders are on the hunt for. Due to this, the seven-year veteran should have several suitors this offseason. It will be interesting to see if Toronto can be the team that lands him from here.