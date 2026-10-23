Toronto Blue Jays Named as Landing Spot for 1.36-ERA Japanese Starter

The Toronto Blue Jays could look to sign another Japanese player this offseason.

Toronto signed Kazuma Okamoto this offseason to bolster its lineup, and he made a big impact. The Blue Jays could once again look to sign a player from overseas, but this time, a pitcher.

Toronto is expected to be one of the more aggressive teams this offseason.

Toronto Blue Jays Could Pursue Japanese Starter

Toronto is expected to be one of the most aggressive teams this offseason, and pitching could be something they look to add.

One of the top pitchers set to be available is Kaima Taira out of Japan. He will be posted, but there are some question marks around him, as he doesn’t have much experience as a starter and is just 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds.

Yet, Blue Jays analyst Cynthia Ryley Delaney of JaysNation named Toronto as a landing spot for the right-hander.

“In all but two seasons, Taira has finished with an ERA below 2. Since 2020, only two pitches in NPB, Liván Moinelo and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, have pitched 500+ innings with a better ERA than Taira. Moreover, Taira’s ERA led all of NPB among qualified pitchers, though it’s worth noting that the league is in a dead-ball era. In 2025, Taira was one of 21 players with 50 innings of work and an ERA below 2.00,” Delaney wrote. …

“The Blue Jays don’t need to go out and get an ace like they did with Cease during the 2025-26 off-season, but adding a #4 in the rotation wouldn’t be such a bad idea. Taira has a chance to be a solid back-end-of-the-rotation starter for the Blue Jays.”

Toronto could take a flier on him as a back-end starter, and if he doesn’t pan out, he could shift to the bullpen. He has served as an elite reliever in Japan before going to the rotation.

Taira went 12-5 with a 1.36 ERA in 146 games last season in Japan. He was also named to Japan’s WBC roster but had to withdraw due to a calf strain. He did pitch for Japan at the Tokyo Olympics and won the gold medal.

Toronto Looking to Put Last Year Behind Them

The Blue Jays missed the playoffs a year after reaching the World Series.

It was a massive disappointment for the Blue Jays and GM Ross Atkins hopes the team learns from this year.

“Baseball just punches you in the face — even when you’re really good — pretty regularly,” Atkins said. “So I don’t think our players came in with some level of complacency and needed any humility. But they’re going to learn just like they learned from winning.”

The Blue Jays will look to add an impact hitter or two as well as some pitching this offseason.