Blue Jays Named Landing Spot For Pending UFA Tarik Skubal

One of the major storylines that baseball fans will be following in the coming months is where ace pitcher Tarik Skubal will land, as he’s expected to land a contract worth potentially upwards of $400 million.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Skubal was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early August after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract. And while the Dodgers acquired him with the hope he’d be able to help lead them to a third straight World Series title, that dream fell short upon their defeat in the NLCS to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Skubal won’t have any shortage of suitors who can pony up some major cash for him, and one such team that could be in the mix for him is last year’s American League champions, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Could Cy Young Award Winning Pitcher Tarik Skubal Land With The Toronto Blue Jays?

Recently, MLB Insider Christopher Kline of FanSided compiled a list of the most likely suitors to be in the running to land Skubal, and the Blue Jays came in at No. 3 overall thanks to what he calls “the most aggressive front office in the American League”.

Kline began:

“The Blue Jays have steadily become the most aggressive front office in the American League. After finishing runner-up in the Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, Toronto extended Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at a $500 million price point and signed Dylan Cease in the early days of free agency last winter. A disappointing season should not preclude Toronto from maintaining its all-in approach; if anything, it’s more motivation for the Blue Jays to stack talent. This team was in the World Series a year ago.”

He continued by noting the strong baseball market that Toronto has blossomed into thanks to the contention by the Blue Jays, and Skubal could thrive in their rotation.

“Toronto is a great market, with a vibrant local culture and an entire country behind the Blue Jays. That ought to appeal to the vanity of a star like Skubal, who would team up with the projected AL Cy Young runner-up in Cease. The Jays also made a savvy trade for José Soriano at the deadline, adding another premium arm in his prime. Trey Yesavage, once healthy, could resume his ascent to stardom. The talent is there.”

Would Tarik Skubal Instantly Make Toronto A Title Contender Again?

Finally, he concludes by saying an addition of Skubal would certainly make the Blue Jays a bonafide World Series contender.

“Skubal solidifies Toronto as a legitimate World Series contender coming into 2027. Moreover, the Jays have a lot of money coming off the books, which should free up the front office to spend recklessly where it counts. Toronto is always the “dark horse” in these top-dollar bidding wars, but ruling out the Blue Jays would be foolish.”

MLB free agency officially begins the day following the conclusion of the World Series.