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Toronto Blue Jays Paid Beloved 37-Year-Old Over $22 Million This Season

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 10: A general view of the Toronto Blue Jays on deck pad before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays came into the 2026 season with a lot of hope.

They had been coming off a magical 2025 run where they reached the World Series for the first time since 1993.

That said, the Blue Jays did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Toronto Blue Jays Paid 37-Year-Old Over $22 Million

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after beating a throw to single in the fifth inning of their MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

One of their most beloved players is George Springer.

That said, he did not have a great year (as he is far from his prime).

The 37-year-old batted .249 with 15 home runs, 54 RBI, 59 runs and 12 stolen bases in 126 games.

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Springer was also playing on the final year of his contract that paid him $22.5 million for the 2026 season (h/t Spotrac).

The former All-Star had signed a big deal with the franchise in 2021.

For most of the contract, he was worth it.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 19, 2021): “George Springer’s deal with the Toronto Blue Jays is for six years and $150 million, as @JonHeyman said. In this market, that is a massive deal. Toronto paid a premium price for a premium player.”

Springer had played a major role in the Blue Jays making Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

His future with the team (and in the MLB) remains unclear heading into the winter.

Looking At Springer’s Astros Stop

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to Game Six of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Springer had spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros.

He helped the franchise win the 2017 World Series title.

Over 13 seasons, Springer has made four trips to the MLB All-Star Game.

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record.

They were 5.0 games out of the final Wild Card spot.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Paid Beloved 37-Year-Old Over $22 Million This Season

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