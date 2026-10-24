Toronto Blue Jays Paid Beloved 37-Year-Old Over $22 Million This Season

The Toronto Blue Jays came into the 2026 season with a lot of hope.

They had been coming off a magical 2025 run where they reached the World Series for the first time since 1993.

That said, the Blue Jays did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Toronto Blue Jays Paid 37-Year-Old Over $22 Million

One of their most beloved players is George Springer.

That said, he did not have a great year (as he is far from his prime).

The 37-year-old batted .249 with 15 home runs, 54 RBI, 59 runs and 12 stolen bases in 126 games.

Springer was also playing on the final year of his contract that paid him $22.5 million for the 2026 season (h/t Spotrac).

The former All-Star had signed a big deal with the franchise in 2021.

For most of the contract, he was worth it.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 19, 2021): “George Springer’s deal with the Toronto Blue Jays is for six years and $150 million, as @JonHeyman said. In this market, that is a massive deal. Toronto paid a premium price for a premium player.”

Springer had played a major role in the Blue Jays making Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

His future with the team (and in the MLB) remains unclear heading into the winter.

Looking At Springer’s Astros Stop

Springer had spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros.

He helped the franchise win the 2017 World Series title.

Over 13 seasons, Springer has made four trips to the MLB All-Star Game.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record.

They were 5.0 games out of the final Wild Card spot.