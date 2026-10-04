Blue Jays Handed Clear Offseason Message on Pirates’ Oneil Cruz

After reaching the World Series last year, the Toronto Blue Jays failed to reach the postseason this year. As a result, the Blue Jays’ front office will need to bolster the team if it wants to return to the Fall Classic.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had an awful 2026 season by his standards, hitting .260 while recording nine home runs and 57 RBI. Moreover, Guerrero played 144 games, so the Blue Jays star played in 88 percent of the team’s games and wasn’t kept away from the field due to injury.

As a result, the Blue Jays might need to add more pop to their lineup if this is a trend and not only a bad season, given Guerrero’s recent comments that he would later apologize for, that he was being paid his $500 million contract for what he’d done in the past, not what he’d do in the future.

So, what player could fill this need? Adam Steinmetz of the Toronto Blue Jays on SI floated three potential trade targets, and one of them was Pittsburgh Pirates‘ Oneil Cruz.

“One hallmark of small-market teams like the Tampa Bay Rays is that they unload players as they become progressively more expensive in their arbitration years and get closer to free agency,” Steinmetz wrote in an Oct. 3 article.

“A broad rule of thumb is that players will make around 40% of their open market value in the first year of arbitration, 60% in year 2, and 80% in year 3. These are trade waters Toronto should go fishing in to take advantage of its ability to take on payroll. One such player is the Pirates’ Oneil Cruz.”

What Could Blue Jays Offer Pirates for Oneil Cruz

Cruz has a .280 batting average with 103 hits, 20 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 65 runs scored in 97 games this season, per StatMuse. The 27-year-old playing only 97 games is a concern, but he played at least 135 games in back-to-back seasons before this campaign.

As a result, Cruz’s injury plagued could be viewed as a one-off rather than a growing trend that might concern a team. So, what could the Blue Jays offer to the Pirates for Cruz?

“The Pirates would likely want prospects in return, particularly position players,” Steinmetz added in his article. “A package of two of Toronto’s #5 prospect, 18-year-old C Will Brick, #6 prospect SS/3B Juan Sanchez, or #7 prospect Daisan Hill, acquired in the Jeff Hoffman trade with Minnesota, might get it done.

“Catcher, shortstop, and third are also areas where the Blue Jays have talent at either the Major League level or a stud prospect (Parker at SS).”

Toronto Will Have Money to Spend This Offseason

If the Blue Jays trade for Cruz or a similar player of his caliber, Toronto would have an offensive core of Guerrero (who should bounce back in 2027), Alejandro Kirk, and Kazuma Okamoto. Moreover, the Blue Jays will have money to spend this offseason, whether in free agency or in a trade, to pay someone like Cruz long-term.

George Springer’s contract expires this offseason, meaning his $25 million-per-year salary is coming off the team’s books, so Toronto can use that money to upgrade its outfield or other key areas it feels need improvement.