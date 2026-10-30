Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Acquire 22-HR Slugger in Bold Move

The Toronto Blue Jays should be one of the most active teams this offseason and should look to add more talent.

Toronto missed the playoffs a year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series, and a big reason why was the offense struggling a ton.

Entering the offseason, the Blue Jays are firmly expected to be aggressive to bolster their offense through trades and free agency.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Acquire Zack Gelof

The Blue Jays should be aggressive in the trade market to add more offense after last season’s lack of power.

Toronto should look to add a corner outfielder or a second baseman, and one name that fits that bill is Zack Gelof from the Athletics. Blue Jays analyst Ben Wrixon of FanSided predicted the team will acquire Gelof from the A’s.

“Gelof quietly had a great season for the Athletics in 2026, hitting 22 home runs with a .796 OPS (116 OPS+) and 16 stolen bases,” Wrixon wrote. “He finally made good on the potential he showed as a rookie after struggling in 2024 and missing most of 2025 due to injuries. He came up as a second baseman but predominantly played third base this year while also appearing at each of the three outfield positions. That makes him a great fit on the Blue Jays considering their needs and how they love defensive versatility.

“Would the Athletics trade the 27-year-old considering he’s arbitration-eligible and still inexpensive? Maybe if a trade netted them some starting pitching, which they desperately need. The Blue Jays could float a package headlined by one of their younger pitching prospects.”

Gelof would be a major addition to the Blue Jays lineup. He hit .256 with 22 home runs and 56 RBIs, and he would be a nice addition to Toronto’s lineup.

Whether or not the Athletics would trade Gelof is unclear, but perhaps he could be moved for the right package.

Toronto Needs More Offense

The Blue Jays struggled in 2026 in large part due to their lack of success on offense.

After the season ended, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins admitted that Toronto never gained any momentum this season on offense.

“Offensively we never gained any momentum,” Atkins said. “We never put the ball in the seats. We were not walking, we were not getting on base nearly enough. When that happens, you’re relying on line drives in gaps. And the contact just wasn’t enough.”

The Blue Jays should pursue multiple bats to add more offense and pop to the lineup.