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Toronto Blue Jays React To Kazuma Okamoto News

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a disappointing year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They had been coming off a season where they reached the 2025 World Series.

That said, one of their bright spots was the play of Kazuma Okamoto.

He finished his rookie season at the MLB level batting .232 with 33 home runs and 92 RBIs.

Toronto Blue Jays React To Okamoto News

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays bats against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

On Tuesday, the Blue Jays made a post for Okamoto.

They wrote (via Instagram): “The Big Oak is on Baseball America’s 2026 MLB All-Rookie Team 😁 #BlueJays50”

Comments On Their Post

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after scoring during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying:

@teakz77: “Only good hitter this year 😭”

@azeez.cole: “Good numbers good stats but wasn’t as great as many people thought nowhere near shohei or Yamamoto….still a very good season though”

@alen.osman_: “Him and Suzuki teaming up next season 👀”

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up ahead of their Home Opener MLB game against the Athletics at Rogers Centre on March 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

@nixcig: “Give him a $500 million contract.”

@vlnzla59: “OKAGOATO”

Looking At Okamoto

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 greats Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays in the dugout before their against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Okamoto had signed with the Blue Jays before the start of the 2026 season.

While he was a rookie, he also turned 30 in June.

Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet wrote (on January 4): “Blue Jays announce their four-year, $60 million deal with Kazuma Okamoto (they list him as an infielder). Paxton Schultz DFA.”

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Blue Jays still have a very talented roster despite the way things went this year.

They finished the 2026 regular season as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 23): “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”​

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays React To Kazuma Okamoto News

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