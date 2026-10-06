Toronto Blue Jays React To Kazuma Okamoto News

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a disappointing year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They had been coming off a season where they reached the 2025 World Series.

That said, one of their bright spots was the play of Kazuma Okamoto.

He finished his rookie season at the MLB level batting .232 with 33 home runs and 92 RBIs.

Toronto Blue Jays React To Okamoto News

On Tuesday, the Blue Jays made a post for Okamoto.

They wrote (via Instagram): “The Big Oak is on Baseball America’s 2026 MLB All-Rookie Team 😁 #BlueJays50”

Comments On Their Post

Here’s what people were saying:

@teakz77: “Only good hitter this year 😭”

@azeez.cole: “Good numbers good stats but wasn’t as great as many people thought nowhere near shohei or Yamamoto….still a very good season though”

@alen.osman_: “Him and Suzuki teaming up next season 👀”

@nixcig: “Give him a $500 million contract.”

@vlnzla59: “OKAGOATO”

Looking At Okamoto

Okamoto had signed with the Blue Jays before the start of the 2026 season.

While he was a rookie, he also turned 30 in June.

Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet wrote (on January 4): “Blue Jays announce their four-year, $60 million deal with Kazuma Okamoto (they list him as an infielder). Paxton Schultz DFA.”

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays still have a very talented roster despite the way things went this year.

They finished the 2026 regular season as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 23): “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”​