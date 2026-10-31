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Recently Acquired Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Immediately Hits Free Agency

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays had an up-and-down 2026 season that was mostly a big disappointment.

For a moment, they looked like they could sneak into the playoffs as the final Wild Card team.

However, the Blue Jays ultimately missed the postseason just one year after reaching the World Series.

Recently Acquired Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Hits Free Agency

GettyPaul Sewald #43 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the eighth inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

During the middle of the season, the Blue Jays acquired Paul Sewald from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Toronto Blue Jays claimed RHP Paul Sewald off waivers from Arizona Diamondbacks.”

GettyRelief pitcher Paul Sewald #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 07, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

It’s now been announced that he will officially be a free agent.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Paul Sewald elected free agency.”

Sewald finished the 2026 season going 2-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 62 games.

Looking At Sewald

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes pitcher Paul Sewald #43 out of the game against the Athletics in the bottom of the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park on September 07, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Sewald was picked in the 10th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Mets.

Following New York, Sewald pitched part of three seasons for the Seattle Mariners.

GettyPaul Sewald #51 of the New York Mets pitches against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on May 25, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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