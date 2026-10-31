KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays had an up-and-down 2026 season that was mostly a big disappointment.
For a moment, they looked like they could sneak into the playoffs as the final Wild Card team.
However, the Blue Jays ultimately missed the postseason just one year after reaching the World Series.
Recently Acquired Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Hits Free Agency
MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Toronto Blue Jays claimed RHP Paul Sewald off waivers from Arizona Diamondbacks.”
It’s now been announced that he will officially be a free agent.
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Paul Sewald elected free agency.”
Sewald finished the 2026 season going 2-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 62 games.
Looking At Sewald
Sewald was picked in the 10th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.
He spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Mets.
Following New York, Sewald pitched part of three seasons for the Seattle Mariners.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Toronto Blue Jays had an up-and-down 2026 season that was mostly a big disappointment.For a moment, they looked like they could sneak into the playoffs as the final Wild Card team.However, the Blue Jays ultimately missed the postseason just one year after reaching the World Series.Recently Acquired Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Hits Free AgencyDuring […]
Recently Acquired Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Immediately Hits Free Agency