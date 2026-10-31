Recently Acquired Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Immediately Hits Free Agency

The Toronto Blue Jays had an up-and-down 2026 season that was mostly a big disappointment.

For a moment, they looked like they could sneak into the playoffs as the final Wild Card team.

However, the Blue Jays ultimately missed the postseason just one year after reaching the World Series.

Recently Acquired Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Hits Free Agency

During the middle of the season, the Blue Jays acquired Paul Sewald from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Toronto Blue Jays claimed RHP Paul Sewald off waivers from Arizona Diamondbacks.”

It’s now been announced that he will officially be a free agent.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Paul Sewald elected free agency.”

Sewald finished the 2026 season going 2-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 62 games.

Looking At Sewald

Sewald was picked in the 10th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Mets.

Following New York, Sewald pitched part of three seasons for the Seattle Mariners.