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Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Cubs 26-HR Star Slugger in Major Move

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National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two
Getty
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays underperformed in a significant way during the 2026 season.

After losing Game 7 of the World Series last year, Toronto finished this season with a 79-83 record. With this, they finished last in the AL East and missed the playoffs.

Given how poorly this season went for the Blue Jays, it is clear that they are gearing up for a busy offseason. The Blue Jays need to add to their roster if they hope to have more success in 2027. They have several needs to address, so it would not be shocking if they are active in free agency.

One of the Blue Jays’ top needs is another power hitter. They did not get enough offense this year in the middle of their lineup. Because of this, they are now being connected to one of baseball’s top free agents.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Chicago Cubs Star Seiya Suzuki

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs bats during the second inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Erik Beaston predicted that the Blue Jays will sign Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki this offseason.

“The Blue Jays have already been linked to Suzuki by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic and with their desire to get back to World Series contention after a last-place finish this season, Suzuki is one way to kick things off with a bang,” Beaston wrote. Prediction: Suzuki leaves Chicago for Toronto and continues his consistent play for another contender.”

With the Cubs needing both more power and another outfielder, it makes sense that they are being predicted to sign Suzuki. As Beaston also wrote, the Blue Jays have been linked to Suzuki already. Thus, it would not be surprising if they worked hard to get him signed.

If the Blue Jays landed Suzuki, he would give them another star power hitter for the middle of their lineup. This would be significant for Toronto when noting that they need more offense. Due to this, they should be among the top suitors for Suzuki in free agency.

Taking a Look at Suzuki

Chicago Cubs v Boston Red Sox - Game Two
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 25: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs catches a ball for an out in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Suzuki is coming off an excellent 2026 season with the Cubs. In 143 games with Chicago this season, he posted 26 home runs, 86 RBI, and a .270 batting average. This was after he had 32 home runs, 103 RBI, and a .245 batting average in 151 games for Chicago in 2025.

Suzuki has also hit at least 20 home runs in each of his last four seasons. This kind of consistent power should grab the attention of the Blue Jays this offseason. He could be a difference-maker for a Toronto club that is looking to bounce back next year. It will be interesting to see if they land him from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Cubs 26-HR Star Slugger in Major Move

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