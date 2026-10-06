Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Cubs 26-HR Star Slugger in Major Move

The Toronto Blue Jays underperformed in a significant way during the 2026 season.

After losing Game 7 of the World Series last year, Toronto finished this season with a 79-83 record. With this, they finished last in the AL East and missed the playoffs.

Given how poorly this season went for the Blue Jays, it is clear that they are gearing up for a busy offseason. The Blue Jays need to add to their roster if they hope to have more success in 2027. They have several needs to address, so it would not be shocking if they are active in free agency.

One of the Blue Jays’ top needs is another power hitter. They did not get enough offense this year in the middle of their lineup. Because of this, they are now being connected to one of baseball’s top free agents.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Chicago Cubs Star Seiya Suzuki

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Erik Beaston predicted that the Blue Jays will sign Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki this offseason.

“The Blue Jays have already been linked to Suzuki by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic and with their desire to get back to World Series contention after a last-place finish this season, Suzuki is one way to kick things off with a bang,” Beaston wrote. Prediction: Suzuki leaves Chicago for Toronto and continues his consistent play for another contender.”

With the Cubs needing both more power and another outfielder, it makes sense that they are being predicted to sign Suzuki. As Beaston also wrote, the Blue Jays have been linked to Suzuki already. Thus, it would not be surprising if they worked hard to get him signed.

If the Blue Jays landed Suzuki, he would give them another star power hitter for the middle of their lineup. This would be significant for Toronto when noting that they need more offense. Due to this, they should be among the top suitors for Suzuki in free agency.

Taking a Look at Suzuki

Suzuki is coming off an excellent 2026 season with the Cubs. In 143 games with Chicago this season, he posted 26 home runs, 86 RBI, and a .270 batting average. This was after he had 32 home runs, 103 RBI, and a .245 batting average in 151 games for Chicago in 2025.

Suzuki has also hit at least 20 home runs in each of his last four seasons. This kind of consistent power should grab the attention of the Blue Jays this offseason. He could be a difference-maker for a Toronto club that is looking to bounce back next year. It will be interesting to see if they land him from here.