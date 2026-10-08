Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Part Ways With Star Pitcher in Surprise Move

The Toronto Blue Jays are entering a very important offseason following their rough 2026 season.

With how this campaign went, it is clear that the Blue Jays have some major decisions to make with their roster. It would not be very surprising if Toronto decides to shake up their roster, as they underperformed immensely this season.

The Blue Jays are entering the offseason with multiple pending unrestricted free agents, too. Toronto will need to decide which players that they want to keep around or not.

Now, the Blue Jays are being predicted to move on from one of their top pending free agents.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Move on From Pitcher Shane Bieber

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter predicted that the Blue Jays will not re-sign top pending free agent pitcher Shane Bieber this offseason.

“At 31 years old, he represents a quality buy-low target, but the Blue Jays might be hunting for more stability as they rebuild their staff,” Reuter wrote. “Verdict: Walk.”

Toronto moving on from Bieber would be risky for the AL East club. When pitching at his best, Bieber has shown during his career that he can be a star. Due to this, it would sting for Toronto if they let him walk and he regained his top form for another team.

However, given Bieber’s injury trouble, it would also be understandable if they wanted to go in another direction. This is especially so if Toronto decides that they want to retool their group significantly following their ugly 2026 season.

Taking a Look at Bieber’s Time With the Blue Jays

Bieber was limited to only 11 starts this season with the Blue Jays. During them, he posted a 5-2 record, a 4.37 ERA, and 44 strikeouts. Overall, he had mixed results this campaign for Toronto when healthy.

During the 2025 season with Toronto, he had a 4-2 record, a 3.57 ERA, and 37 strikeouts in seven games after being acquired from the Cleveland Guardians. He also had a 2-1 record and a 3.86 ERA in five playoff games for Toronto in 2025.

Overall, Bieber’s strong resume should make him a popular target if the Blue Jays do not re-sign him. He is a two-time All-Star and a former Cy Young Award winner, after all.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see if the Blue Jays end up bringing back Bieber this offseason from here.