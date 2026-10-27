Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Still A Free Agent After Release

The Toronto Blue Jays had a disappointing 2026 season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

They played their last game on September 27 when they beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1 in Canada.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Still A Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays shortstop is still a free agent.

Paul DeJong remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He was released by the Detroit Tigers‘ organization during the middle of the season

MLB.com wrote (on May 25): “Toledo Mud Hens released 3B Paul DeJong.”

It’s also worth noting that DeJong had an injury.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote (on May 21): “Paul DeJong is having season-ending hamstring surgery”

Looking At DeJong’s Brief Toronto Stint

DeJong played part of one season for the Blue Jays.

He had been acquired in a trade.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on August 1, 2023: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired INF Paul DeJong and cash considerations from the Cardinals in exchange for Minor League RHP Matt Svanson. Welcome to our #BlueJays family!”

DeJong appeared in just 13 games for the Blue Jays.

He only had three hits during that period.

Less than one month after being acquired, DeJong was released.

MLB.com wrote (on August 21, 2023): “Toronto Blue Jays released SS Paul DeJong.”

Looking At His Other Stops

DeJong was picked in the 4th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2019, DeJong made the MLB All-Star Game.

DeJong then had stops with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals over nine seasons at the MLB level.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up before the start of 2027 Spring Training.