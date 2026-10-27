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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Still A Free Agent After Release

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TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 2: Paul DeJong #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits into a double play against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 2, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays had a disappointing 2026 season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

They played their last game on September 27 when they beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1 in Canada.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Still A Free Agent

GettyPaul DeJong #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays breaks his bat against the Chicago Cubs in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 13, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays shortstop is still a free agent.

Paul DeJong remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He was released by the Detroit Tigers‘ organization during the middle of the season

MLB.com wrote (on May 25): “Toledo Mud Hens released 3B Paul DeJong.”

It’s also worth noting that DeJong had an injury.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote (on May 21): “Paul DeJong is having season-ending hamstring surgery”

Looking At DeJong’s Brief Toronto Stint

GettyPaul DeJong #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays signs autographs before the game against the Baltimore Orioles in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 2, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

DeJong played part of one season for the Blue Jays.

He had been acquired in a trade.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on August 1, 2023: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired INF Paul DeJong and cash considerations from the Cardinals in exchange for Minor League RHP Matt Svanson. Welcome to our #BlueJays family!”

DeJong appeared in just 13 games for the Blue Jays.

He only had three hits during that period.

Less than one month after being acquired, DeJong was released.

MLB.com wrote (on August 21, 2023): “Toronto Blue Jays released SS Paul DeJong.”

Looking At His Other Stops

GettyWashington Nationals Paul DeJong during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park in Washington, DC on April 8, 2025.

DeJong was picked in the 4th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2019, DeJong made the MLB All-Star Game.

GettyPaul DeJong #12 of the St. Louis Cardinals warms up prior to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. 

DeJong then had stops with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals over nine seasons at the MLB level.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Still A Free Agent After Release

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