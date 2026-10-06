Toronto Blue Jays’ Slugger Kazuma Okamoto Handed Kind Ranking After Strong Rookie Campaign

The two biggest bright spots for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2026 were Dylan Cease (who will likely finish top 3 in AL Cy Young voting, if he doesn’t win the award outright), and rookie slugger Kazuma Okamoto, who signed a free agent deal with the Jays, coming over from Japan.

You could also throw in Brandon Valenzuela as a promising young hitter and catcher, but overall, Toronto’s 2026 campaign was pretty disappointing.

Today, however, we’re going to focus on Okamoto’s rookie campaign and where he ranks among all MLB rookies in 2026.

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Kazuma Okamoto’s Strong Rookie Season at a Glance

Here were some of Kazuma Okamoto’s final statistics for the 2026 season:

156 games played, 2.5 bWAR, 26 doubles, 33 home runs, 132 hits, .232 batting average, .452 slugging percentage, and an OPS+ of 107.

A few things Okamoto could work on are getting on base more via walks and striking out less.

However, his rookie season should widely be considered a success because Okamoto makes up for the lack of getting on base with his power, and his 92 RBI over 156 games is a really strong number.

Toronto inked Okamoto to a multi-year deal, so he isn’t going anywhere for the next couple of years. He is 30 years old.

Recently, BleacherReport.com’s Joel Reuter ranked the top 50 rookies in MLB this season, and Okamoto came in at No. 12 on the ranking board:

“With 248 home runs and six 30-homer seasons during his 11 years in Nippon Professional Baseball, Okamoto was a well-established power threat, and he delivered in the first season of his four-year, $60 million deal. He also played better-than-expected defense at third base after some had projected him as a likely first baseman in MLB.”

As the Blue Jays potentially reshape their roster headed into the 2027 season, Okamoto surely will remain the club’s third baseman.

@JohnnyGiunta_ wrote (via X.com) in response to a post of Okamoto clubbing a home run:

“90% of Blue Jays offensive highlights this year are Kazuma Okamoto LOL”

Another under rated aspect of Okamoto’s rookie campaign was his ability to stay on the field for 156/162 games.