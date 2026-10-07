Tragedy Strikes The Blue Jays Organization

The Toronto Blue Jays unfortunately missed the MLB postseason, meaning they won’t get a chance to defend their American League championship from a year ago.

However, as the MLB postseason is ongoing, the Blue Jays organization was hit with tragic news that affects generations of Toronto baseball fans.

The organization announced that longtime beat writer Larry Millson, who covered the club for over three decades, has passed away.

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays Beat Writer Larry Millson Has Passed Away

Toronto announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that longtime beat writer Larry Millson, who covered the team for over 30 years, had passed away.

In a lengthy statement, the Blue Jays notified their fans of the tragic passing and commemorated his life and memory.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are deeply saddened by the passing of Larry Millson, one of Canada’s most respected baseball writers,” their statement read. “For more than 30 years as a Blue Jays beat writer, Larry chronicled many of the most memorable moments in franchise history with insight, professionalism, and an enduring passion for the game.”

The statement continued:

“Even after stepping away from full-time beat coverage, Larry remained a familiar and welcome presence in the Rogers Centre press box, continuing to share his love of baseball through his writing, his stories, and the friendships he built throughout the game.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Larry’s family, friends, and former colleagues. His contributions to baseball journalism and the Canadian baseball community will be remembered.”

Blue Jays Fans Commemorate Larry Millson’s Life

Following the tragic news update, Blue Jays fans began chiming in with messages of remembrance.

“He gave the game its soundtrack, now we just have to keep humming his words. Rest in peace, Larry,” one fan said.

Very sad to read this. Over my 34 seasons in the TV booth, had many, many conversations with Larry. RIP ✌️❤️🇨🇦⚾️🙏”, said another fan.