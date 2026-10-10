Blue Jays Urged to Sign Yankees 34-HR Star Slugger in Intriguing Move

The Toronto Blue Jays should be on the hunt for more talent this offseason.

The Blue Jays’ 2026 season was a major disappointment. Because of this, there is an expectation that they will look to add multiple new players to their roster this offseason.

Two needs that the Blue Jays have heading into the offseason are another outfielder and more power. Because of this, they are being urged to pursue a New York Yankees outfielder in free agency this offseason.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Yankees Outfielder Trent Grisham This Offseason

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter urged the Blue Jays to try to sign Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham this offseason.

“The Blue Jays have already been linked to Seiya Suzuki, and Randy Arozarena fits into a similar bucket as a right-handed hitting, middle-of-the-order corner outfielder,” Reuter wrote. “Grisham is unquestionably a tier below those two in terms of expected impact, but he could be a viable fallback plan if they whiff on those top targets.”

With the Blue Jays needing another outfielder, it would be understandable if they made a push for Grisham this offseason. He would have the potential to improve their outfield. This is because he has shown in the past that he can produce like a star when at his best.

Blue Jays Would Need Grisham to Regain Top Form If They Signed Him

Grisham is heading into free agency after a down year with the Yankees. In 121 games in 2026 with New York, he posted 18 home runs, 59 RBI, and a .211 batting average. He also had a .133 batting average in five playoff games for the Yankees.

Yet, when looking at Grisham’s 2025 season, there is reason to believe that he will bounce back next season. In 143 games with the Yankees in 2025, he posted 34 home runs and 74 RBI. If he regained this form with the Blue Jays, he would be a fantastic addition to their roster.

Ultimately, with Grisham coming off a down year, there would be some risk in the Blue Jays signing him. Yet, he could be worth the gamble for a team like Toronto. At just 29 years old, Grisham is still in his prime and could heat back up. Due to this and the Blue Jays’ outfield needing help, Grisham and Toronto could be a good match.

It will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays end up pursuing Grisham this offseason. It would make for a great story if he turned his career back around on one of the Yankees’ biggest division rivals.