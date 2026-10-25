Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Left MLB With Over $130 Million In Career Earnings

The Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end on September 27 when they beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1.

They finished the year with a win, but did not qualify to make the 2026 MLB playoffs just one year after their magical run to Game 7 of the World Series.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Left MLB With Over $130 Million

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Justin Turner.

The former Blue Jays player spent this past season playing in Mexico for Toros de Tijuana.

MLB.com wrote (on April 24): “Toros de Tijuana signed free agent 1B Justin Turner.”

It’s worth noting that Turner left the MLB with over $132 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Turner’s Toronto Stint

Turner spent part of one season playing for the Blue Jays (2024).

He batted .256 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 91 games.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote (on January 31, 2024): “Bonuses in Justin Turner’s one-year, $13M deal with TOR: $125K each for 500, 525, 550 and 575 plate apearances. $250K each for 600, 625 and 650. (Turner had 626 last season). $150K for 120 days on active roster, $100K for 150 days. Plus, others based on awards…”

The Blue Jays traded Turner to the Seattle Mariners during the middle of that season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 29, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded 3B Justin Turner and cash to Seattle Mariners for OF RJ Schreck.”

Looking At Turner’s Other Stops In The MLB

Turner played 17 total seasons at the MLB level.

He was picked in the 7th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

The 2020 World Series Champion is most known for his nine-year run with the Dodgers that saw him make two All-Star Games.

Turner also had stints with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners.