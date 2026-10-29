Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Acquire 4-Year Pitcher Coming Off Career-Worst Season

The Toronto Blue Jays could be a team to watch this offseason as the focus now turns to the offseason after the World Series ended.

Toronto has several needs and should be aggressive on the trade front and in free agency. The Blue Jays should look to add some impact bats, but pitching is always needed.

Toronto should have money to spend and still have trade assets to acquire some impact players.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Acquire Andrew Abbott

The Blue Jays could use another starting pitcher and could look to the trade market.

Toronto has Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, and Jose Soriano locked into rotation spots next season. Jose Berrios, Bowden Francis, and Cody Ponce are all coming back from injuries, so there are question marks around them.

With that, Blue Jays analyst Ben Wrixon of FanSided urges the team to acquire Andrew Abbott from the Cincinnati Reds.

“Abbott also wasn’t great in 2026, recording a career-worst 4.61 ERA and 1.452 WHIP across 32 starts for the Reds. He was little more than a reliable source of mediocre innings—and now he’s an intriguing buy-low opportunity for a savvy team. The left-hander was fantastic in 2025 en route to his first All-Star appearance,” Wrixon wrote.

“He posted an ERA below 4.00 each of the two seasons prior to that one, too. While his stuff hardly jumps off the page, he has shown himself capable of being a solid number three or four. The pitching-starved Reds probably wouldn’t want to give him up, but they might also recognize they’re never going to get the best out of a flyball pitcher like Abbott in Great American Ballpark. That could open the door for a possible trade between these teams.”

Abbott is coming off a disappointing season, but he still is an effective No. 5 starter. He also gives the Blue Jays a left-handed starter in the rotation.

Abbott has spent four years in MLB and is 34-34 with a 3.76 ERA in 107 starts.

Toronto Coming off Disappointing Season

The Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs a year after reaching the World Series.

It was a disappointing season for the Blue Jays, and it was especially frustrating for the front office.

“It was a strange year, a tough year,” said team president Mark Shapiro. “One that tested a lot of my personal philosophies of controlling what I can control, which led to testing my patience and having some dark, tough nights.”

Toronto will look to get back on track in 2027.