Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Acquire 30-HR Slugger From Division Rival

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to add more power to the lineup this offseason.

Toronto’s offense struggled this season, which played a key role in why the Blue Jays missed the playoffs a year after reaching the World Series.

The Blue Jays couldn’t get much power or key hits, so Toronto should look to add more power bats to the lineup this offseason.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Acquire Luis Garcia Jr.

Although Toronto could look to free agency to add some bats, the team could also look at the trade market.

Blue Jays analyst Michael DeRosa of FanSided links the team to acquiring New York Yankees slugger Luis Garcia Jr., who could be a trade chip this offseason.

“One way that the Blue Jays could look to improve their group is through the trade market, especially with this year’s free agency class not being the strongest. New York Yankees star slugger Luis Garcia Jr. recently entered the rumor mill as a trade candidate, and the Blue Jays would be very wise to target him this offseason,” DeRosa wrote. … “If the Yankees were to officially make Garcia available for trade, he is exactly the kind of star who the Blue Jays should look to acquire.

“It is no secret that the Blue Jays desperately need another power hitter to soldify their middle of their batting order. It was a big reason why they missed the playoffs this year, so it would make a ton of sense for them to pursue Garcia. … When looking at the numbers Garcia put up this season, he could help the Blue Jays’ roster out significantly if acquired. If the Blue Jays acquired him and he put together another 30-home run season, it could be game-changing for a Blue Jays club that didn’t get nearly enough power out of their lineup in 2026.”

Garcia hit .277 with 30 home runs and 92 RBIs between the Yankees and San Francisco Giants. He could be an impact bat for Toronto and help add some insurance around Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto unlikely to bring back George Springer, so Garcia could help replace him.

Toronto Needs to Improve Offense

The Blue Jays offense was downright terrible in 2026, and the team will look to upgrade it this offseason.

Guerrero had the worst year of his career, which factored into the bad offensive season. Yet, GM Ross Atkins said they just never gained any momentum.

“Offensively we never gained any momentum,” Atkins said. “We never put the ball in the seats. We were not walking, we were not getting on base nearly enough. When that happens, you’re relying on line drives in gaps. And the contact just wasn’t enough.”

The Blue Jays will look to add some more offense this offseason, whether it’s through a trade or free agency.