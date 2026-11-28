NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta did not shy away from sharing her opinion over the recent controversy in the National Football League (NFL).

On Tuesday night earlier this week, it was revealed that the Pittsburgh Steelers were benching their starting quarterback, four-time NFL Most Valuable Player and former Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers.

One day later, Rodgers aired out his grievances on “The Pat McAfee Show,” ripping head coach Mike McCarthy and claimed he, among other things, fell asleep during team meetings. Shortly after Rodgers’ fiery interview, he was released by the Steelers.

Danielle Trotta Bashes Steelers, Mike McCarthy

Rodgers’ unfiltered interview pulled back the curtain on what goes on behind-the-scenes within the Steelers organization. The quarterback’s fiery comments sparked national sports attention, especially in football.

The Rodgers/Steelers controversy also drew attention from other sports. Danielle Trotta, a NASCAR reporter for both Prime and TNT Sports, backed Rodgers for bringing to light the issues between himself and McCarthy.

Trotta questioned why Rodgers was the one to be fired rather than McCarthy. The NASCAR insider is also confused as to why the longtime signal-caller is getting “hate” for his interview with McAfee.

Here is everything Trotta said about the Rodgers controversy via X:

“So #AaronRodgers lost his job for doing his job? But McCarthy sleeps on the job & gets to keep it??? Make it make sense.”

“IMO (in my opinion) I don’t see why Rodgers is getting hate, it wasn’t insubordination it was their star player and starting QB (quarterback) at (the) end of his rope bc the HC (head coach) wasn’t doing his job. If I’m the Steelers, I’m backing my QB, and letting Mike go. If what Aaron is saying is true, Mike’s behavior is completely inexcusable.”

“Zero problem w Rodgers airing his side on McAfee he’s been on that show for years talking about his career ups and downs. Mike deserves to be called out if he was literally sleeping on the job and people in the building knew it and did nothing. #123Packers.”

Trotta’s use of the hashtag “123Packers” was a reference to one of Rodgers’ complaints about McCarthy.

Rodgers, who once dated former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, said that McCarthy accidentally referred to his team as the Green Bay Packers, rather than the Steelers during a halftime meeting.

NASCAR Currently in The Offseason

While things are heating up on the NFL gridirons, the NASCAR circuit is quiet at this time of year. That is because NASCAR is currently in the offseason period as the 2026 season wrapped up three weeks ago at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Three weeks ago, NASCAR crowned three champions. Kaden Honeycutt won his first Truck Series championship in the No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota. Justin Allgaier earned his second O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship in the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

To cap the weekend, Kyle Larson secured his third NASCAR Cup Series championship in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

For the NASCAR fans who might have racing withdrawals at this point, fear not. It is only 85 days until the 2027 Daytona 500, which will kick off the season.