Sixty years after Ford took down Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the American manufacturer is preparing to go after the biggest prize in endurance racing once again.

And judging by the early reaction, racing fans are more than ready for it.

Ford Racing officially unveiled its new GT41 Hypercar on Thanksgiving Day, giving fans their first public look at the car that will spearhead its return to the premier class of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2027.

The manufacturer chose Ford Field in Detroit as the backdrop for its unveiling during the Thanksgiving NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

But Ford also had a little help from Hollywood, enlisting filmmaker Zack Snyder and Academy Award winner Matt Damon to introduce its next chapter in motorsports.

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Ford’s GT41 Reveal Strikes a Chord With Racing Fans

For anyone who watched the 2019 film “Ford v Ferrari,” there was something particularly familiar about the promotional film accompanying Thursday’s announcement.

Damon, who portrayed American automotive legend Carroll Shelby in the movie, returned as the narrator. Ford even used the same hangar that served as the GT40 workshop in the Hollywood production.

The connection wasn’t lost on racing fans.

“Carrol and Ken would be proud,” one fan wrote, referencing Shelby and British racing driver Ken Miles, according to reactions compiled by EssentiallySports.

“When you hire Zack Snyder, you don’t get a commercial. You get cinema. Well done, Ford!” another commented.

Others were particularly excited about what sits beneath the GT41’s bodywork: a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter Coyote-based V8 developed by Ford.

“Incredible! Can’t wait for the roar of that Ford V8!” one fan wrote.

Even the car’s name carries a piece of Ford’s racing heritage. The original GT40 stood approximately 40 inches tall. Its modern successor measures 41 inches from the ground to the top of its air intake.

Ford Is Chasing Its First Overall Le Mans Victory Since 1969

Ford’s history at Le Mans is among the most celebrated in American motorsports.

The manufacturer famously swept the podium in 1966, beginning a run of four consecutive overall victories that lasted through 1969.

Although Ford returned in 2016 and won the GTE Pro class on the 50th anniversary of its historic triumph, an outright victory at Le Mans has eluded the manufacturer for more than half a century.

That is the prize Ford is pursuing in 2027.

The company will field two GT41 Hypercars, with Tom Blomqvist, Matt Campbell, Sebastian Priaulx, Mike Rockenfeller, Logan Sargeant and Nick Yelloly comprising its six-driver roster.

The program has already undergone extensive European testing, including a 30-hour endurance run at Spain’s MotorLand Aragón.

Ford is scheduled to make its competitive debut in Qatar in March before returning to Le Mans in June, where Ferrari will once again be among its rivals.

Hollywood has already immortalized their rivalry. Next summer, Ford gets the opportunity to write another chapter on the racetrack.