Joey Logano Gets Incredible Surprise Ahead of Martinsville Race Weekend

Joey Logano has collected plenty of trophies throughout his NASCAR career. But ahead of this weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway, the three-time Cup Series champion received something he never saw coming.

And it came from another three-time champion.

Logano attended the Waltrip Brothers’ Charity Champions Dinner in Nashville this week, where NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip surprised him with an extraordinary gift: his No. 95 Mercury Cyclone.

The Team Penske driver shared the news on social media Thursday, Oct. 29, making it clear just how much the gesture meant to him.

Darrell Waltrip Surprises Joey Logano With Historic NASCAR Race Car

“Absolutely Speechless,” Logano wrote on X.

“Last night at the Waltrip Brothers’ Charity Champions Dinner in Nashville, TN Darrell Waltrip completely surprised me when he gifted me his iconic No. 95 Mercury Cyclone.”

For Logano, the gift represents far more than another race car to add to his collection.

Waltrip is one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers, with 84 Cup Series victories and three championships. His career helped define an era of the sport, and the No. 95 Mercury Cyclone is a reminder of the years before he became one of stock car racing’s biggest stars.

Logano, who has built his own championship legacy with Team Penske, now has a personal connection to that history.

“Darrell has been a Champion on and off the track and he’s given a lifetime of passion to help make and grow our sport to what it is today,” Logano continued.

“I can’t thank Darrell enough for this amazing gift and I reassured him this car will stay in the collection and will be well taken care of. Thank You Darrell.”

The post included photographs of Logano and Waltrip alongside the car, which features the No. 95 and a vintage paint scheme.

Joey Logano’s Surprise Comes Before NASCAR’s Martinsville Weekend

The timing makes the gesture especially meaningful.

Logano is preparing for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the penultimate race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. With the championship battle nearing its conclusion, attention is firmly on what happens on the track.

But Logano’s unexpected moment in Nashville offered a reminder of the relationships and history that extend well beyond the current championship chase.

Additional footage shared on social media showed Logano getting behind the wheel of the Mercury Cyclone, although the car reportedly had a dead battery, preventing him from firing it up.

Another photograph captured Logano, Darrell Waltrip, Michael Waltrip and fellow NASCAR champion Bobby Labonte posing together, holding up fingers representing their combined championship accomplishments.

For a driver who has already reached the top of NASCAR three times, there aren’t many racing-related surprises left.

Darrell Waltrip managed to deliver one anyway.

And judging by Logano’s reaction, the No. 95 Mercury Cyclone has found a home where its history will be appreciated for years to come.