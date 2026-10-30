NASCAR Faces Backlash After Rejecting Fred Lorenzen Family’s CTE Research Proposal

NASCAR has declined a partnership proposal from the family of Hall of Fame driver Fred Lorenzen to support research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), despite the family offering a plan to expand existing medical studies.

The decision comes after researchers confirmed Stage 3 CTE in Lorenzen’s brain following his death in December 2024. His daughter, Amanda Lorenzen Gardstrom, said the family spent more than six months trying to secure NASCAR’s support for research led by Boston University’s CTE Center. The proposal requested up to $1 million annually over three years.

However, NASCAR turned down the offer, pointing to its existing medical partnerships, driver safety programs, and ongoing research into head injuries.

NASCAR Rejects Fred Lorenzen Family’s CTE Research Proposal

Lorenzen, nicknamed the “Golden Boy,” died on December 18, 2024, at the age of 89. He had lived with dementia for approximately two decades. A post-mortem examination by the Boston University CTE Center confirmed Stage 3 CTE, making him the first NASCAR driver with a confirmed diagnosis of the disease.

CTE develops after repeated head trauma and currently requires an examination of brain tissue after death for confirmation. Researchers also identified a cortical-sparing form of the disease in Lorenzen. In some cases, this form affects areas linked to behavior and movement more severely.

His daughter, Amanda Lorenzen Gardstrom, told FOX8 that the family presented NASCAR with two proposals to support existing National Institutes of Health-funded studies led by Boston University.

“We shared two specific proposals, both specifically focused on accelerating and expanding existing NIH-funded studies led by the Boston University CTE Center,” she said.

The family asked NASCAR to contribute up to $1 million annually for three years. The Lorenzen family had already donated $1 million to the Concussion & CTE Foundation, while Gardstrom’s brother, Chris, planned to match any contribution from NASCAR.

However, NASCAR declined the proposed partnership.

NASCAR Defends Its Existing Driver Safety Programs

In its response to the family, NASCAR said it had consulted its medical partners before making the decision.

“After careful consideration and consultation with existing medical partners, we have determined that a different approach will better align with how we intend to advance our efforts in this area.”

NASCAR also said it recognized the importance of traumatic brain injury research and appreciated the work of the Concussion & CTE Foundation and Boston University.

In a separate email statement to FOX8, the organization highlighted its history of working with medical experts and research institutions.

“NASCAR has a longstanding history of working directly with physicians, academics and research institutions to inform its approach to driver health and wellness,” the statement read.

The series pointed to its Medical Advisory Group of Consulting Physicians, mandatory baseline concussion testing and its partnership with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to treat head injuries.

NASCAR also mentioned its helmet testing program and research conducted with Wake Forest University. The program uses mouth sensors to measure drivers’ head movements during races and crashes.

The organization added that rejecting the proposal did not mean it questioned the importance of CTE research. Instead, NASCAR said it wanted to direct resources towards technologies and safety measures it believes will have the greatest impact.

Fred Lorenzen CTE Diagnosis Raises Concerns for Retired Drivers

Gardstrom remains concerned about the lack of specific research into CTE among retired NASCAR drivers.

“To my knowledge, I don’t know of any programs that they are involved in that are based on research for CTE specifically that would help drivers post-career,” she said on Racing Report with Chris Weaver.

She acknowledged NASCAR’s work to improve safety but said she was in contact with at least two other families of former drivers dealing with possible CTE symptoms.

The discussion also comes after the family of Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip announced his diagnosis of frontotemporal degeneration, complicated by possible CTE linked to his racing career.

“While this disease will inevitably progress, thankfully it is currently limited to some minor noticeable symptoms. As a result, he will be stepping further away from the public limelight.”

Former drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jerry Nadeau have also pledged to donate their brain tissue for future research.

Lorenzen competed in NASCAR from 1956 to 1972, recording between 26 and 28 victories in 158 starts, including the 1965 Daytona 500. He crashed at tracks such as Darlington, Atlanta, Rockingham, and Bristol.

NASCAR introduced major safety improvements following Dale Earnhardt’s fatal crash at the 2001 Daytona 500. These included mandatory full-face helmets, HANS devices, SAFER barriers, and continued improvements to cars and tracks.

The Lorenzen family now hopes its donation and the Fred Lorenzen Memorial HelpLine will support affected families and encourage more research into CTE, including ways to identify the disease in living patients.