NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Makes Bold Claim Despite Kyle Larson’s Championship Lead

Denny Hamlin believes he has delivered the best overall season in the NASCAR Cup Series, despite facing a difficult path to the 2026 championship. With only two races remaining, Kyle Larson holds a 73-point advantage over the Joe Gibbs Racing driver after a strong Chase run.

However, Hamlin insists his full-season performances deserve recognition. The No. 11 driver entered the playoffs as the top seed after winning four regular-season races. He also recorded strong results in the points standings and leads several key statistical categories.

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin explained why he considers his 2026 campaign a success, even if he fails to win the championship.

Denny Hamlin Makes Case for Best NASCAR Season

Hamlin entered the 2026 NASCAR playoffs with four victories and a 25-point advantage over the second-place driver. He also spent almost the entire regular season third or higher in the standings.

The veteran driver said his season exceeded his expectations, especially after a difficult offseason and a slow start to the campaign.

“I’ll be honest, my offseason was so bad last year that this somewhat exceeded my expectations for the year,” Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental.

“For the first, I don’t know, five or six races of the season, I was not even engaged in racing, just not feeling it; just lots of other stuff going on. I think the year has definitely been a success; people would die to have a season like I’ve had this year, and we still have a great shot to win more races before the end of this year in these last two weeks.”

Hamlin faced major personal challenges after losing his father, Dennis, in a house fire in December 2025. The tragedy came shortly after the settlement of the antitrust lawsuit involving 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. He also aggravated an existing shoulder injury during the aftermath.

Despite those setbacks, Hamlin produced strong numbers throughout the NASCAR Cup Series season.

He shares the series lead with Ryan Blaney at 22 top-10 finishes and leads the field with 16 top-five results. He also ranks second in laps led behind Larson and third in stage points.

Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Championship Lead Changes the Picture

While Hamlin has delivered consistent results, Larson has produced stronger numbers during the Chase.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has recorded three wins and seven top-10 finishes across the first eight postseason races. He also holds a 6.5 average finish compared with Hamlin’s 11.9.

Larson’s 73-point advantage puts him in position to secure his third NASCAR Cup Series championship as early as Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, depending on the points results.

Hamlin acknowledged Larson’s performance and said he would deserve the title if he completed the job.

“I think that if Larson closes it out, he deserved it through the last 10 races, and that is what matters in our sport,” Hamlin said.

He also explained how the current Chase format changes the way drivers approach the regular season.

“It used to be the last race as the one that matters. Then it’s the last 10 that take precedence over everything else. To me, I would think that if it was a season-long points format, then the (No.) 5 probably takes less risk and wrecks less during the regular season. But if you know there is always going to be a reset, then it allows you to take more chances.”

Denny Hamlin Questions What the NASCAR Chase Rewards

Hamlin believes the Chase format creates a different level of competition because drivers know the final 10 races carry significant weight in the championship battle.

He acknowledged that the system gives drivers a chance to build momentum and win a title through strong postseason performances, even if their regular-season numbers aren’t the best.

“I can tell you, all these Chase races have had an intensity to them that shows you the importance of them and that it’s huge,” Hamlin said.

He also pointed out that Larson’s overall statistics remain among the strongest in the field.

“I just think the format allows you to get hot and win a championship in what seemingly, statistically, maybe aren’t the strongest years that you had, and that’s racing.”

Hamlin added that some of Larson’s weaker finishes came from in-race issues rather than a lack of speed.

With two races left, Hamlin remains focused on adding more victories before the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season ends. Although Larson controls the championship picture, the No. 11 driver continues to stand by his belief that his full-season performance has been unmatched.