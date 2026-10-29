NASCAR Cup Series Champion Doubts New Chase Format Will Deliver the Drama Fans Want

Joey Logano has praised Kyle Larson for his strong run in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase but has questioned whether the new championship format will deliver the drama fans expect.

Speaking on SPEED with Harvick and Buxton, the three-time Cup Series champion said Larson deserves his points advantage but argued the current system lacks the pressure created by the previous elimination playoffs.

With two races remaining at Martinsville Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, Larson holds a lead of around 70 points over Denny Hamlin. The new Chase rewards drivers for their results across 10 races, rather than forcing title contenders into elimination rounds.

Logano, who won championships in 2018, 2022 and 2024, believes the old format created more desperate racing and high-stakes moments.

Joey Logano Questions NASCAR Chase Format

Logano made it clear he enjoyed the previous NASCAR playoff system because it created moments when drivers had to deliver or risk losing their title hopes.

“I’ve been very outspoken about the playoff system that I absolutely loved it. I thought it was cool. I thought there was do or die moments and all that,” Logano said.

NASCAR brought back the 10-race Chase for the 2026 season after using an elimination-style playoff format from 2014 through 2025. The current system features 16 drivers competing for the championship, with points carrying through the postseason and no elimination rounds.

Race wins are worth 55 points, while stage points provide more chances to gain ground. The driver with the most points after the final race wins the championship.

Logano questioned whether the system would create the same pressure as the previous format, particularly with Larson holding a large lead heading into the final two races.

Kyle Larson Earns NASCAR Cup Series Chase Lead

Larson extended his advantage with a victory at Talladega Superspeedway, earning his first win at the track and strengthening his position in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Logano acknowledged that Larson had earned his lead through his performances throughout the season.

“So does he deserve to have that big of a lead? Absolutely. He’s had an amazing run,” Logano said.

The Team Penske driver also explained what Larson needs to do with Martinsville and Homestead-Miami left on the schedule.

“Now you have Larson who has a 70-point lead that has two races to go. His goal now is just don’t screw up.”

Denny Hamlin sits second behind Larson, while other contenders, including Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Logano, Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick, remain mathematically in contention.

Larson’s lead gives him a strong position, but the remaining races will determine whether he secures another NASCAR Cup Series championship under the new Chase format.

Joey Logano Wants More NASCAR Chase Drama

Logano believes the previous elimination system gave drivers more reasons to take risks when their championship hopes were on the line.

“But are you going to get that Super Bowl moment? … the do or die, like this is it’s all or nothing with multiple cars in that position this week in Martinsville? Nope. Are you going to get it in Miami? Probably not… I want the action. I want the drama. I want the people doing desperate things out there… cuz they’re in desperate places.”

The former champion said the current points system might not create the same must-win situations that defined the elimination playoffs. Under the previous format, drivers facing a cutoff often needed a victory to advance, increasing the pressure during key races.

Logano also acknowledged that NASCAR’s championship system has always attracted debate.

“We used to have this format. And that’s one thing I do know. The one thing that’s consistent is everybody complains.”

Logano enters the final stretch after a difficult Talladega race that included a late-race flip. Larson, meanwhile, heads to Martinsville with a commanding points advantage.

The final two races will show whether the new NASCAR Chase format produces a close championship fight or allows Larson to turn his strong season into another title without the late-season pressure Logano believes the sport needs.