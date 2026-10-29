NASCAR Martinsville Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Sunday’s Race

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500 in Martinsville, Virginia, the next-to-last race of the 2026 season. Ahead of the race weekend, the oddsmakers have a hometown driver at the top of the board.

At +400 to win, Denny Hamlin enters Martinsville as the odds-on favorite. The driver of the No. 11, a native of Chesterfield, Virginia, is a six-time winner at the 0.5-mile track.

Ryan Blaney, winner of two of the last three Martinsville fall races, comes in as a close second-best favorite at +450. His Team Penske teammate, Joey Logano, is third on the board at +700 to win.

Full NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville Betting Odds

Denny Hamlin +400

Ryan Blaney +450

Joey Logano +700

Kyle Larson +750

Chase Elliott +800

William Byron +900

Christopher Bell +1000

Chase Briscoe +1000

Ty Gibbs +1200

Josh Berry +1800

Bubba Wallace +2200

Tyler Reddick +2500

Austin Cindric +3000

Carson Hocevar +3500

Ryan Preece +4000

Ross Chastain +4000

Chris Buescher +5000

Brad Keselowski +5000

Alex Bowman +5000

Shane Van Gisbergen +7000

Daniel Suarez +10000

Connor Zilisch +15000

Austin Dillon +15000

Erik Jones +20000

Zane Smith +25000

Michael McDowell +25000

Austin Hill +25000

Todd Gilliland +35000

Riley Herbst +35000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +35000

John Hunter Nemechek +35000

AJ Allmendinger +35000

Noah Gragson +50000

Ty Dillon +70000

Cole Custer +70000

Cody Ware +100000

Josh Bilicki +100000

Why Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney are favored at Martinsville

The Martinsville Speedway is one of Hamlin’s best tracks on the circuit. Of his six victories at his home track, the Joe Gibbs Racing star most recently won in March 2025. In the March race earlier this year, Hamlin swept both stages and led 292 of 400 laps before finishing second.

In order to get back into the championship battle, Hamlin will need a vintage Martinsville performance. Hamlin ranks second in the points standings, nearly a whole race behind title leader Kyle Larson (-73).

Blaney, too, has a stout record at Martinsville. The driver of the No. 12 has two victories, coming in the fall of 2023 and 2024, and has finished top 10 in eight of the last nine races. Blaney will also aim to get back in the championship hunt as he ranks sixth in the standings, 109 points out of the lead.

Joey Logano, Kyle Larson Expected to be Contenders

Joey Logano has a strong record of consistency at Martinsville. While the driver of the No. 22 has only one Martinsville win in October 2018, he has finished no worse than 10th in the last 14 Martinsville races.

Logano has been strong on short tracks in 2026 with all three of his wins this season (North Wilkesboro, Richmond, Bristol) came on the tight-cornered tracks.

Championship leader Kyle Larson enters Martinsville at +750. The driver of the No. 5 has one Martinsville victory (April 2023) and has finished top 10 in the last eight races, with six of them being top-five finishes.

Larson can clinch his third NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday at Martinsville by scoring 59 points.

Ty Gibbs Could Play as Martinsville Sleeper

At +1200 to win, Ty Gibbs could be a solid sleeper pick for Sunday’s Xfinity 500.

The driver of the No. 54 finished fourth in the spring Martinsville race earlier this season, finishing second in Stage 1 and fourth in Stage 2. Gibbs recorded his first two career Cup victories this season, which both came on short tracks (Bristol, Iowa).

Ryan Preece Makes For Intriguing Longshot

Ryan Preece makes for an interesting Martinsville longshot. The driver of the No. 60 enters “The Paperclip” at +4000 to win.

Preece has finished no worse than 14th in the last five Martinsville races. He has three top-10 finishes in those last five starts with a best finish of sixth in the October 2025 race.