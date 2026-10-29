NASCAR Martinsville Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Sunday’s Race

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500 in Martinsville, Virginia, the next-to-last race of the 2026 season. Ahead of the race weekend, the oddsmakers have a hometown driver at the top of the board.
At +400 to win, Denny Hamlin enters Martinsville as the odds-on favorite. The driver of the No. 11, a native of Chesterfield, Virginia, is a six-time winner at the 0.5-mile track.
Ryan Blaney, winner of two of the last three Martinsville fall races, comes in as a close second-best favorite at +450. His Team Penske teammate, Joey Logano, is third on the board at +700 to win.
Full NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville Betting Odds
Denny Hamlin +400
Ryan Blaney +450
Joey Logano +700
Kyle Larson +750
Chase Elliott +800
William Byron +900
Christopher Bell +1000
Chase Briscoe +1000
Ty Gibbs +1200
Josh Berry +1800
Bubba Wallace +2200
Tyler Reddick +2500
Austin Cindric +3000
Carson Hocevar +3500
Ryan Preece +4000
Ross Chastain +4000
Chris Buescher +5000
Brad Keselowski +5000
Alex Bowman +5000
Shane Van Gisbergen +7000
Daniel Suarez +10000
Connor Zilisch +15000
Austin Dillon +15000
Erik Jones +20000
Zane Smith +25000
Michael McDowell +25000
Austin Hill +25000
Todd Gilliland +35000
Riley Herbst +35000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +35000
John Hunter Nemechek +35000
AJ Allmendinger +35000
Noah Gragson +50000
Ty Dillon +70000
Cole Custer +70000
Cody Ware +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000
Why Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney are favored at Martinsville
The Martinsville Speedway is one of Hamlin’s best tracks on the circuit. Of his six victories at his home track, the Joe Gibbs Racing star most recently won in March 2025. In the March race earlier this year, Hamlin swept both stages and led 292 of 400 laps before finishing second.
In order to get back into the championship battle, Hamlin will need a vintage Martinsville performance. Hamlin ranks second in the points standings, nearly a whole race behind title leader Kyle Larson (-73).
Blaney, too, has a stout record at Martinsville. The driver of the No. 12 has two victories, coming in the fall of 2023 and 2024, and has finished top 10 in eight of the last nine races. Blaney will also aim to get back in the championship hunt as he ranks sixth in the standings, 109 points out of the lead.
Joey Logano, Kyle Larson Expected to be Contenders
Joey Logano has a strong record of consistency at Martinsville. While the driver of the No. 22 has only one Martinsville win in October 2018, he has finished no worse than 10th in the last 14 Martinsville races.
Logano has been strong on short tracks in 2026 with all three of his wins this season (North Wilkesboro, Richmond, Bristol) came on the tight-cornered tracks.
Championship leader Kyle Larson enters Martinsville at +750. The driver of the No. 5 has one Martinsville victory (April 2023) and has finished top 10 in the last eight races, with six of them being top-five finishes.
Larson can clinch his third NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday at Martinsville by scoring 59 points.
Ty Gibbs Could Play as Martinsville Sleeper
At +1200 to win, Ty Gibbs could be a solid sleeper pick for Sunday’s Xfinity 500.
The driver of the No. 54 finished fourth in the spring Martinsville race earlier this season, finishing second in Stage 1 and fourth in Stage 2. Gibbs recorded his first two career Cup victories this season, which both came on short tracks (Bristol, Iowa).
Ryan Preece Makes For Intriguing Longshot
Ryan Preece makes for an interesting Martinsville longshot. The driver of the No. 60 enters “The Paperclip” at +4000 to win.
Preece has finished no worse than 14th in the last five Martinsville races. He has three top-10 finishes in those last five starts with a best finish of sixth in the October 2025 race.
NASCAR Martinsville Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Sunday’s Race