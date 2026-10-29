NASCAR Reveals Final Truck Series Inspection Results Before Martinsville Race

All 36 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries passed pre-race inspection at Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, clearing the full field for Friday’s Black’s Tire 200.

Two races remain, and 43 points separate Kaden Honeycutt from Layne Riggs. Friday determines how much of a lead, or deficit, either driver carries into the Homestead-Miami finale.

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass saw no major issues in the garage, and the trucks of both title contenders cleared on their first trip through. The field is full, with 36 entries for 36 starting spots. Practice starts at 12:30 p.m. ET, qualifying follows at 1:35 p.m. on FS2, and the green flag drops at 6 p.m. on FS1.

Every truck must clear five inspection stations before reaching the track. The first is an elevated visual check of the nose, underside, splitter and interior. Handheld templates, height and weight come next. Station 4, the Optical Scanning Station, compares the chassis and entire body to manufacturer CAD models within extremely tight tolerances. The last stop removes the holding blocks and covers belts, seats, the fire extinguisher and the fuel cell.

One failure is routine. The team fixes the problem and resubmits. A second failure on the same truck costs the team a crew member, usually the crew chief or truck chief, plus its pit-stall selection for the next race.

A clean sheet is welcome but not rare. Single failures are common because the tolerances are so tight, and other recent races have also finished without multiple failures. Talladega a week earlier was different, when six trucks failed twice: Chandler Smith’s No. 38, Daniel Hemric’s No. 19, Grant Enfinger’s No. 9, Andrés Pérez de Lara’s No. 44, Frankie Muniz’s No. 33 and Josh Reaume’s No. 22.

NASCAR AT MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY — FRIDAY SCHEDULE Friday, October 30, 2026 • All times Eastern Time (ET) Series Event TV / Streaming 12:30 PM Craftsman Truck Series Practice FS2 / FOX One 1:35 PM Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying FS2 / FOX One 3:00 PM O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice ESPN 4:05 PM O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying ESPN Post-NOAPS Qualifying NASCAR Press Pass Watch Live 6:00 PM Craftsman Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 presented by Down East Heating & Air Conditioning FS1 / FOX One / NASCAR Racing Network / SiriusXM Post-NCTS Race NASCAR Press Pass Watch Live All events at Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, VA. Tickets available for on-track sessions and the race.

Kaden Honeycutt Leads Layne Riggs in Martinsville Chase Race

The Black’s Tire 200 is the sixth of seven races in The Chase presented by Mobil 1. Honeycutt, in the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota, leads with 2,371 points, 43 ahead of Riggs in the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford.

Ty Majeski sits third, 141 points back. Chandler Smith trails by 142 and Christian Eckes by 144. Gio Ruggiero, Hemric, Ben Rhodes, Tyler Ankrum and Enfinger are eliminated from title contention.

Honeycutt owns wins at Kansas and Phoenix and is averaging a finish of about 3.6 in the postseason. Riggs has led the most laps this season and carries a long streak of stage top-fives. He has said a deficit near 45 points would leave him little realistic chance. Eckes brings two previous Martinsville Truck wins, and Corey Heim won this race last year.

A maximum haul runs roughly 60 points, with 40 for a win and up to 20 in stage points, so Honeycutt cannot clinch the title at Martinsville without Riggs scoring almost nothing. The fight heads to Homestead-Miami on Nov. 6.

Truck Series History and the Drivers Who Reached Cup

Off-road and SCORE racers saw marketing potential in pickup trucks in the early 1990s, led by Jim Smith, Frank “Scoop” Vessels, Dick Landfield and Jim Venable. A prototype appeared at 1994 Daytona Speedweeks, and exhibition races followed.

The NASCAR SuperTruck Series debuted Feb. 5, 1995, at Phoenix International Raceway. Mike Skinner won that race and the championship, and the series became NASCAR’s third national tour.

Early graduates include Skinner, Ron Hornaday Jr., a four-time Truck champion, plus Greg Biffle, Kevin Harvick, Carl Edwards and Kurt Busch, who won the 2004 Cup title. Kyle Busch, the all-time Truck wins leader, followed, along with Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain.

Erik Jones is the youngest Truck champion. Todd Gilliland, Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith and Corey Heim, the 2025 Truck champion, have since made the jump to the Cup series, and Heim has won multiple times in Cup. Modern trucks resemble the Next Gen Cup car, which has made that path more direct.

Friday’s 200 laps will show whether Honeycutt’s cushion holds, widens or shrinks with one race to go.