NASCAR Martinsville Weather Forecast: Will Rain Impact Race Weekend?

NASCAR’s championship battle heads to Martinsville Speedway this weekend, and with the title fight reaching a critical point, the last thing drivers need is an unpredictable weather forecast.

Fortunately, Mother Nature looks ready to cooperate.

The latest forecast for Martinsville, Virginia, calls for dry conditions throughout the three-day race weekend, with sunshine on Friday giving way to cooler temperatures and more clouds Saturday and Sunday. Most importantly, there is little indication that rain will interfere with Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

That’s welcome news with Kyle Larson looking to protect his commanding championship lead and the rest of the field running out of opportunities to catch him.

NASCAR Martinsville Weather Forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

According to The Weather Channel’s forecast for Ridgeway, Virginia, where Martinsville Speedway is located, the weekend will begin with unusually warm conditions before temperatures drop considerably.

Friday, Oct. 30: The forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high near 81 degrees, with light and variable winds. Temperatures are expected to cool into the 40s overnight. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opens the weekend’s racing action with the Black’s Tire 200 at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.

Saturday, Oct. 31: Drivers and fans can expect cloudy skies and a high around 64 degrees. Light winds and a low near 43 degrees are forecast, with little threat of precipitation. NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying are scheduled for the afternoon, followed by the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ National Debt Relief 250 at 4 p.m. ET.

Sunday, Nov. 1: The forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high near 66 degrees, with light and variable winds. The Cup Series race is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Updated forecast data also shows precipitation chances in the single digits to around 10% during the daytime hours across the weekend, reinforcing the expectation of largely dry racing conditions.

Will Rain Delay Sunday’s NASCAR Race at Martinsville?

At this point, a rain delay appears unlikely.

Sunday’s forecast is particularly encouraging, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-60s and only a slight chance of precipitation. Hourly projections currently show minimal rain risk during the afternoon, when the Cup Series field is scheduled to take the green flag.

Of course, forecasts can change, especially as race day approaches. NASCAR fans planning to attend the event should continue monitoring conditions throughout the weekend.

The more noticeable change may be the temperature. Friday’s warmth is expected to give way to significantly cooler conditions Saturday, with Sunday’s race taking place in more typical late-October weather.

For the teams, that shift could make track conditions another variable to consider as they prepare for 500 laps around Martinsville’s half-mile oval.

And with just two races remaining in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, every position matters.

Larson enters Martinsville holding a 73-point advantage over Denny Hamlin after his dramatic Talladega victory. A strong performance Sunday could put Larson in position to secure the championship before the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

For now, at least, the forecast suggests the championship contenders should be able to settle their battle on the racetrack without Mother Nature getting involved.