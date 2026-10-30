How to Watch NASCAR at Martinsville Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway for a busy tripleheader weekend as all three national series continue their championship battles.

The Craftsman Truck Series opens the action Friday, followed by the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday and the Cup Series on Sunday. The 0.526-mile short track, known as “The Paperclip,” hosts the penultimate race weekend of The Chase presented by Mobil 1.

With only one championship weekend remaining after Martinsville, drivers across all three divisions face an important test before the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Fans will have three days of racing, with practice and qualifying sessions setting the stage for each event.

Here is the full NASCAR Martinsville weekend schedule, including race times, TV channels, and streaming details.

NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville Schedule: Xfinity 500

The NASCAR Cup Series closes the tripleheader with the Xfinity 500 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. Fans can also follow the race on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Practice begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on truTV, followed by single-car qualifying at 2:05 p.m. ET. NBC’s pre-race coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. ET, while driver introductions take place shortly before the expected 2:09 p.m. ET green flag.

The race covers 500 laps and 263 miles, with stage breaks at laps 130 and 260. Thirty-seven cars are entered for the ninth race of the 10-race Cup Series Chase.

Kyle Larson enters Martinsville with a 73-point advantage after winning at Talladega. A strong result could put him in position to mathematically clinch the championship before the final weekend. William Byron is the defending winner of the fall Martinsville Cup race.

NASCAR.com will also provide post-race Press Pass coverage.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Martinsville Schedule

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes the track Saturday for the National Debt Relief 250. The race starts at 4 p.m. ET on The CW, with streaming available through the ESPN App.

Friday’s schedule includes practice at 3 p.m. ET and qualifying at 4:05 p.m. ET. Fans can follow both sessions through the CW App and ESPN platforms.

The National Debt Relief 250 covers 250 laps and 131.5 miles, with stage breaks at laps 60 and 120. Driver introductions are scheduled for approximately 3:45 p.m. ET.

The Martinsville event marks Race 9 of 10 in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase. Teams will have five sets of tires for the weekend, including three new sets for the race and one each for practice and qualifying.

NASCAR.com will provide post-qualifying and post-race Press Pass sessions.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Martinsville Schedule

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opens the Martinsville tripleheader on Friday with the Black’s Tire 200 presented by Down East Heating & Air Conditioning.

The race starts at 6 p.m. ET on FS1 and streams on FOX One. Coverage will also be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Practice starts at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS2, followed by qualifying at 1:35 p.m. ET. Driver introductions are scheduled for 5:40 p.m. ET.

The Truck Series race covers 200 laps and 105.2 miles, with stage breaks at laps 50 and 100. Thirty-six trucks are entered for the ninth race of the 10-event Truck Series Chase.

NASCAR.com will provide post-race Press Pass coverage after the checkered flag.

The three Martinsville races will shape the championship picture before NASCAR heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the season finales next weekend. Fans can follow the action across NBC, The CW, and FS1, with additional streaming and radio coverage available throughout the weekend.