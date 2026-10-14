NASCAR Driver, 70, Stuns Fans With Second National Title After Dominant Season

Tim DeVos has added another major achievement to his racing career after winning the 2026 NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts national championship in Division III. The 70-year-old Michigan racer dominated the Sportsman class at Berlin Raceway, winning 12 of his 21 starts in the No. 12 car.

He secured the track championship by 199 points and also claimed the Midwest Regional title. DeVos finished the season with 448 points, the highest total among this year’s national champions.

The result marked his second national championship, following his Division II title in 2022. More than four decades after his first victory at Berlin Raceway, DeVos continues to compete at a high level while relying on his experience, car-building skills, and aggressive driving style.

NASCAR Driver Tim DeVos Dominates Berlin Raceway in 2026

DeVos delivered a strong campaign at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan, winning 12 races from 21 starts to secure the Sportsman championship by 199 points.

His results also earned him the Division III Midwest Regional crown and the highest points total among the 2026 NASCAR Local Racing Series national champions.

Reflecting on his season, DeVos said, “I would say that’s a smoking year. We won [the national championship] back in 2022, but with that one, we didn’t realize we were running that well until near the end. The track said we were leading regionally and were close at nationals. We picked up the pace, worked extra hard on it, and got the national too.”

DeVos previously won the Division II national championship in 2022 while competing in Berlin’s Limited Late Model class. His latest success shows his ability to compete across different divisions within the NASCAR Local Racing Series.

The veteran racer first won at Berlin Raceway on June 5, 1982. He now holds the track record with 127 victories and five championships across four divisions.

NASCAR Racing Veteran Explains His Aggressive Driving Style

DeVos has built his racing career through a combination of driving skill and hands-on car development. Early in his career, a pay raise from his employer helped him build a more competitive car, though he focused on speed over appearance.

“It was still junk. It was a terrible mess. It was the worst-looking car on the track by far, but we were busy trying to make it fast rather than pretty. We didn’t have no time to spend on making it pretty.”

He also developed his racing approach by studying his competitors. Rather than following their lines, DeVos looked for ways to gain an advantage entering corners.

“The main thing was getting out on track, studying what everybody else does, where they’re faster, where they’re slower,” he explained.

He added that he changed his approach to take the corners from the outside, creating opportunities to pass drivers who favored the lower racing line.

“That’s kind of become my signature move; hard into the corners on the top side and rolling up alongside,” DeVos said.

His aggressive approach has drawn criticism from competitors who questioned how low his car’s front sits. However, DeVos said his car passed technical inspections throughout the season.

“My car always passed tech just fine. I never had any issues in tech all year,” he said. “I’m known to work the grey areas pretty heavy. If it doesn’t say you can’t, in my opinion you can until they say you can’t.”

NASCAR Local Racing Series Champion Considers 2027 Plans

DeVos also credited the NASCAR Local Racing Series structure with pushing drivers to work harder and maintain their performance throughout the season.

“I like what NASCAR does for the whole program. There are a lot of things we didn’t have before, and it really heightens the competition and makes you try harder,” he said.

He noted how quickly the national standings could change, even for drivers who held a points lead. He explained that the system keeps competitors working because a strong position can disappear after a few difficult races.

His career has also included setbacks. A house fire in 2012 damaged equipment, but DeVos returned to racing and continued to achieve strong results, including setting a brief track record in the Outlaw Late Model class.

Looking ahead, DeVos has expressed interest in exploring a Super Late Model program in 2027. He is also weighing whether to defend his Sportsman championship or compete more often in the Outlaw division.

For now, his second NASCAR Local Racing Series national championship adds to a record that includes 127 Berlin Raceway wins and five track titles. At 70, DeVos remains a major figure in Michigan short-track racing, with his latest success extending a career that began more than 40 years ago.