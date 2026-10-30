NASCAR Confirms Key Decision Ahead of Championship Finale

NASCAR’s return to Homestead-Miami Speedway for championship weekend will bring a different approach from the one fans became accustomed to during the Championship 4 era.

And with just two races remaining in the 2026 season, NASCAR has clarified how qualifying order and pit stall selection will work when the title contenders arrive in South Florida.

According to FOX Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, NASCAR will maintain its existing Chase procedures for qualifying order and pit stall selection at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Unlike the former Championship 4 format, the remaining title contenders will not receive special priority in those procedures simply because they are competing for the championship.

The distinction matters, particularly at a track where pit road positioning and qualifying performance can make a significant difference.

NASCAR Will Keep Chase Qualifying Procedures at Homestead

Under the current format, Chase-eligible drivers will continue to qualify after the non-Chase competitors, with their order determined by NASCAR’s qualifying metric.

That means championship contenders will still be grouped at the end of the qualifying order, just as they have been throughout the Chase.

The difference comes in how NASCAR handles the season finale.

Under the former Championship 4 format, the four title finalists received special consideration during championship weekend. NASCAR’s 2026 approach does not create a separate qualifying procedure exclusively for the drivers still mathematically eligible to win the title.

Instead, the sanctioning body is sticking with the system already being used across the Chase field.

That approach also means the qualifying metric remains relevant, even with a championship on the line. Drivers cannot simply expect to receive a particular qualifying position because they are among the leading title contenders.

For a championship battle that could still be undecided entering Homestead, the consistency removes one potential procedural wrinkle.

Pit Stall Selection Will Also Follow Existing Chase Rules

NASCAR is taking a similar approach to pit stall selection for the championship weekend.

Pockrass reported Friday, Oct. 30, that pit selection for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series will continue to be based on qualifying results, as it has been throughout the Chase.

There will be no special pit stall selection order reserved for the championship contenders, a departure from the arrangements associated with the former Championship 4 format.

That could prove important at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

A favorable pit stall can help a driver enter and exit pit road cleanly, particularly during green-flag stops or a late-race caution when every position matters. But under NASCAR’s current approach, title contenders will have to earn their pit road advantages through the same process as the rest of the field.

The clarification comes as NASCAR prepares for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the penultimate Cup Series race of the season.

Kyle Larson enters Martinsville with a commanding 73-point lead in the standings following his Talladega victory, putting him in position to potentially clinch the championship before the series even reaches Homestead.

Whether the Cup Series title is decided this weekend or next, NASCAR’s message on championship-weekend procedures is clear: The Chase rules will remain in place through the finish.