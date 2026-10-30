NASCAR Team Owner Announces Career News Before Martinsville Truck Race

the 2026 NASCAR season is winding into its final stages, with only two weekends to go — Martinsville this weekend, and the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway NOv. 10-12.

And with the end of the season, come other endings, one of which was announced Friday morning just hours before the Martinsville Craftsman Truck Series race.

Hill Motorspots owner Timmy Hill is stepping out of the owner’s chair, and he picked race day at Martinsville Speedway to say so.

“A new chapter is ahead. Martinsville will be my final scheduled race as a team owner. I’m incredibly grateful for the people, memories, and support we’ve had. For now, my focus shifts back to where it all started, driving. Those plans coming soon. Excited for what’s next!” Hill wrote in a Friday social media post.

Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass shared Hill’s announcement with his followers. Hill has not said whether Hill Motorsports will be sold or disbanded, and no public statement points to either outcome. Hill’s brother, Tyler Hill, co-owns the team and there has been no announcement tat he just also stepping aside, so the outcome may simply be that Hill Motorsports continues under Tyler Hill’s sole ownership.

On the other hand, FrontStretch.com reported Friday that, “Hill’s announcement likely indicates the closure of the organization, (but) Hill did not explicitly state that the team itself is shutting down.”



Hill Motorsports’ Martinsville Entry and Chase Standing

Hill, 33, still has one race left in the role. He drives the No. 56 Toyota in the Black’s Tire 200 on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, one of 36 trucks entered for 36 starting spots. The race is the sixth of seven in the Truck Series Chase.

Hill is not entered in either of the weekend’s other national series races. The Cup Series Xfinity 500 on Sunday lists Josh Bilicki in Garage 66’s Ford that Hill drives part time, and Hill does not appear on the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series entry list for Saturday’s National Debt Relief 250.

The No. 56 enters Martinsville as a part-time independent effort. Its best finish this season is 14th at Darlington, and the rest of its 2026 results have landed mostly in the middle or the back of the field.

Hill sits at 28th in the Truck Series driver standings with 139 points after Talladega. Only five drivers remain eligible for the championship, with Kaden Honeycutt leading Layne Riggs, and Hill is not among them.

Martinsville also produced the team’s best result. Hill finished fifth there in October 2019, the operation’s first top five, after working his way into the top five late in a chaotic final stage with seven cautions.

“It’s just two of us working at the shop, me and my crew chief Greg Ely,” Hill said, according to Frontstretch.

Timmy Hill’s Career and Hill Motorsports History

Timothy Grant Hill was born Feb. 25, 1993, in Port Tobacco, Maryland, the son of former NASCAR driver Jerry Hill and the older brother of driver and co-owner Tyler Hill. He began karting at age 12, won more than 80 races in his first season and collected two World Karting Association championships.

He climbed through Legend cars, the Allison Legacy Series, where he won the 2009 title, the K&N Pro Series East and ARCA before running nearly the full 2011 NASCAR Nationwide Series schedule for Rick Ware Racing and earning Rookie of the Year honors.

Hill has since made roughly 146 Cup starts, more than 240 in the Xfinity/O’Reilly ranks and more than 130 in the Truck Series. His résumé includes a second-place Xfinity finish at Daytona in 2022 and a 14th-place Cup finish at Indianapolis in 2017. He also runs part time in the Cup Series for Garage 66.

Hill and his brother formed Hill Motorsports in 2019, running the No. 56 their father raced in the early 1990s. The team debuted at Martinsville that March, with Hill finishing 21st, and the ownership run now spans seven seasons.