Ex-Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Gets Stark Warning: ‘This Is Just the Beginning of It’

Former Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is facing another round of criticism from Brian Scalabrine as their public disagreement becomes increasingly personal. In comments shared by SiriusXM NBA, Scalabrine accused Brown of avoiding accountability and portraying himself as a victim. He ended with a line suggesting the dispute would not disappear quietly.

The remarks follow a disagreement over Scalabrine’s claim that Brown demanded a trade from Boston. Brown’s camp denied that account. Scalabrine subsequently qualified his earlier comments, but his latest remarks pushed the conversation beyond the original question of whether Brown wanted out.

For Celtics fans, that distinction matters. A disputed claim about a trade request and an opinion about a player’s character are different subjects. Scalabrine’s newest comments address the latter without establishing that his original account was correct.

Brian Scalabrine Accuses Jaylen Brown of Playing the Victim

“Jaylen Brown wants to be the victim in all of this, and this is the way he’s doing it now,” Scalabrine said. “He’s using me, or his PR team, or whatever it is, to play the victim, and he’s not going to take responsibility for it.”

That is Scalabrine’s interpretation of Brown’s response, rather than an established explanation of his intentions. His reference to Brown’s representatives also does not demonstrate that they coordinated a campaign against him. Those distinctions are important in a disagreement already involving conflicting accounts.

Scalabrine continued by questioning how Brown handles public criticism. He connected his argument to Brown’s Twitch commentary and accused him of wanting to speak without accepting scrutiny. However, the supplied remarks did not identify a specific Twitch statement for readers to evaluate.

“That’s fine,” Scalabrine said. “I just feel like he wants to say whatever he wants, and he doesn’t want to be held accountable, just like on his Twitch.”

Scalabrine Suggests Jaylen Brown Dispute Will Continue

Scalabrine then framed the disagreement around Brown’s reputation. His comments suggested that he viewed the response as an effort to protect how the former Celtics player is perceived. Again, that remains his assessment.

“He wants his legacy to remain intact, and he’s not going to take responsibility for the other stuff that he brings up,” Scalabrine said. “And this is just the beginning of it.”

The final sentence gives this exchange its sharpest edge. It suggests more criticism could follow, although Scalabrine did not specify what comes next. For now, the disagreement remains unresolved, with Brown’s camp having disputed the original trade claim.