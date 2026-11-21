The Brooklyn Nets are clearly a rebuilding organization.

With a record of 3-12 headed into Monday’s game against LaMelo Ball and the Minnesota Timberwolves, it is obvious winning is not the Nets’ top priority. With that in mind, there are two players on Brooklyn’s roster who could see a change of scenery at this year’s trade deadline: Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle.

The former is eligible for a four-year, $236.5 million contract extension with the Nets, per ESPN. However, ESPN predicts Brooklyn will dodge that massive contract decision by trading him to a championship contender before February’s deadline.

Nets Predicted To Trade Away Michael Porter Jr.

Porter can do a lot more than just help the Nets avoid the draft relegation zone. He is averaging 20.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 45.0% shooting and 36.8% shooting from three-point range in 13 games. For a title-competing team in desperate need of another scorer, Porter should be at the top of their list of trade targets.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks had this to say regarding Porter’s future, writing, “Since July, Porter has been eligible to sign a four-year, $236.5 million extension with Brooklyn. If the Nets move him, Porter would become eligible to sign for three years and $154 million with his new team. He can also elect to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027, regardless of his post-deadline future.”

It makes far more sense for the Nets to move on from Porter rather than pay him upwards of $200 million. He is 28 years old, meaning his prime to help a competitive team is now. By the time Brooklyn reaches that state, Porter will likely be on the decline in his career.

Teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, and Detroit Pistons are potential trade destinations for the star forward. Those organizations would be much more inclined to offer Porter the three-year, $154 million deal he would be eligible for because he will help them win games right away.

There’s no guarantee the Nets decide to cut ties with Porter ahead of the trade deadline, but it would be foolish not to. It is a matter of gaining assets in return or potentially allowing him to walk in free agency for nothing.