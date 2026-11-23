It’s been a rough start to the 2026-27 season for the 3-12 Brooklyn Nets.

No one expected the Nets to contend for a playoff spot, but there was hope they would at least show signs of building toward a brighter future with some of their young players.

That hasn’t really been the case, except for one: Nolan Traoré.

When Did Nolan Traoré Get Hurt?

The second-year point guard, who was drafted 19th overall out of France, appeared to injure his hamstring in Friday’s 113-111 loss to the Magic.

The injury is worse than Nets fans had hoped. Brooklyn announced this morning that Traoré has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in approximately eight to 10 weeks.

Traoré was off to a strong sophomore campaign, averaging 12.9 points, 2.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game while shooting 51.1% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range.

Traoré Was Emerging for Brooklyn

It’s a tough blow for both Brooklyn and Traoré, who had been enjoying a bit of a breakout over the team’s past 12 games, as Nets reporter Erik Slater noted on X.

“This is a very tough blow for the Nets. Traoré had emerged as their lead ball-handler during a breakout stretch…”

This is a very tough blow for the Nets. Traore had emerged as their lead ball-handler during a breakout stretch. How they move forward will be interesting. Mikel Brown Jr. is the logical replacement in the starting five, but the rookie is still on a minutes restriction. We’ll… https://t.co/lZl6e3vwzl — Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 23, 2026

After playing a combined 20 minutes in the Nets’ first two games of the season, Traoré had begun to establish himself as a primary creator and ball handler for Brooklyn.

Over the 12 games before Friday’s injury, Traoré averaged 15.5 points and 3.3 assists in 24.8 minutes per game while shooting 53.7% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc.

The Nets will look to snap their four-game losing streak on Monday on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.