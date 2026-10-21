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Charlotte Hornets Reveal Injury Report for Season Opener vs. Brooklyn Nets

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Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 19: Kon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the second half of a basketball game against the Houston Rockets at Spectrum Center on February 19, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The post-LaMelo Ball era for the Charlotte Hornets begins on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hornets are entering the latest chapter in their history, with Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel at the helm.

Miller is coming off the best year of his career so far, while Knueppel came in second in the Rookie of the Year voting.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs. Nets

Charlotte Hornets
GettyCoby White #3, Moussa Diabate #14, and Kon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets look on in the second half against the Phoenix Suns during their game at Spectrum Center on April 02, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Charlotte Hornets have listed four players on their injury report for the season opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

All four players are listed as out.

Kon Knueppel is the biggest name on the list. He’s dealing with a strained left hamstring suffered in training camp.

According to Hornets coach Charles Lee, Knueppel has started individual workouts but has no timetable for a return, as reported by Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

Franz Wagner and Kon Knueppel
GettyKon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets shoots the ball over Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic during the second half of the basketball game at Spectrum Center on October 30, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Coby White and Grant Williams are also back doing individual workouts, but they also have no definite recovery timeline. White is dealing with a left calf strain, while Williams is nursing a right hamstring strain.

Undrafted rookie Kylan Boswell is also out indefinitely after undergoing arthroscopic scope surgery in his right knee. It’s considered a minor procedure, but the timeline for his return remains unclear.

Since Knueppel and White were expected starters, coach Lee will have to rely on veterans Grayson Allen and Dennis Schroder to fill the void to start the season.

Hornets Last Season

LaMelo Ball
GettyLaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 25, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Hornets 125-121.

The Charlotte Hornets performed better than expected last season. They were one of the better teams when the calendar flipped to 2026, but they couldn’t make the playoffs despite a 44-38 record.

The Hornets lost to the Orlando Magic in the final play-in tournament game, which led to an unexpected overhaul at the top.

LaMelo Ball was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Miles Bridges was acquired by the Phoenix Suns.

Brandon Miller
GettyBrandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks during their game at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Hornets embraced Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel as the new faces of the franchise. Miller even signed a rookie-scale contract extension this offseason, while Coby White was re-signed to be the team’s starting point guard.

Naz Reid brings in leadership, while the team’s depth improved with the addition of other vets like Dennis Schroder, Royce O’Neale and Grayson Allen.

However, there are still doubters due to Ball’s talent and how he looked great alongside Anthony Edwards in Minnesota.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Charlotte Hornets Reveal Injury Report for Season Opener vs. Brooklyn Nets

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