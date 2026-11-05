Hornets Get Alarming Kon Knueppel Injury Scare During Season Debut

Kon Knueppel’s long-awaited return to the Charlotte Hornets took a troubling turn Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

The second-year sharpshooter headed to the locker room during the first quarter of his season debut after appearing to experience discomfort in his leg, raising concerns about the left hamstring injury that sidelined him for Charlotte’s first eight games.

Knueppel checked out with 6:09 remaining in the opening quarter after dribbling the ball off his ankle, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

He appeared to be limping as he left the court.

Hunter Bailey also reported that Knueppel came up gimpy following a turnover before exiting in visible discomfort.

Underdog NBA subsequently identified his hamstring as the injury concern, although the Hornets had not immediately confirmed a new diagnosis.

Kon Knueppel Heads to Locker Room in Hornets Season Debut

The incident came just hours after Charlotte officially cleared Knueppel to make his first appearance of the 2026-27 season.

The 21-year-old had missed the entire preseason and the team’s first eight regular-season games while recovering from a left hamstring strain suffered during offseason workouts.

Charlotte initially listed him as probable Tuesday before upgrading him to available Wednesday afternoon.

The decision generated optimism that the Hornets were finally getting one of their most important offensive players back.

However, that optimism quickly turned to concern.

Video circulating on social media showed Knueppel bent over near Charlotte’s bench while a team staff member attended to him.

He subsequently headed toward the locker room.

It remains unclear whether Knueppel aggravated the same hamstring injury or experienced a separate issue.

The Hornets had not announced his availability for the remainder of the game at the time of the initial reports.

Kon Knueppel’s Return Was Supposed to Boost Hornets Offense

Knueppel’s return was expected to provide a significant lift for a Charlotte team struggling to generate consistent offense.

The Hornets entered Wednesday averaging an NBA-worst 97.4 points while shooting just 29.6% from beyond the arc.

They also had lost four consecutive games following a 3-1 start.

Knueppel emerged as one of the NBA’s brightest young shooters during his rookie season after Charlotte selected him fourth overall in the 2025 draft.

The former Duke standout averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 81 appearances.

He also connected on 273 3-pointers, setting an NBA rookie record while becoming the first rookie to lead the league in made 3s.

His breakout campaign earned him All-Rookie First Team honors and a runner-up finish behind former Duke teammate Cooper Flagg in Rookie of the Year voting.

Hornets Face Fresh Uncertainty Over Kon Knueppel

Charlotte had carefully managed Knueppel’s rehabilitation before clearing him to return.

The organization even assigned him to its G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, to participate in basketball activities as part of his recovery.

His latest setback could complicate those plans.

The Hornets are already trying to establish consistency after injuries disrupted their rotation during the opening weeks.

Coby White, who also missed time with a calf injury, made his season debut Monday against Detroit.

Knueppel was supposed to provide another step toward a healthier lineup.

Instead, Charlotte is again facing questions about the availability of its promising young guard.

Until the team provides an official update, the severity of Wednesday’s incident remains uncertain.

For the Hornets, the immediate hope is that Knueppel’s return has not been interrupted by another extended absence.