Charlotte Hornets Receive Worrisome Warning Regarding Brandon Miller

The Charlotte Hornets were not expected to compete for much during the 2026-27 NBA season. However, they were hopeful to see some immediate growth. According to NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor, the early returns instead offer serious reasons for concern.

His assessment covered everything from Charlotte’s shot selection to its body language. But one observation should stand out to Hornets fans hoping Brandon Miller can become the centerpiece of the franchise’s next chapter.

“Brandon Miller is not looking worth the money,” O’Connor said.

That is a harsh evaluation of a player Charlotte needs to develop into a dependable offensive leader. It also captures the frustration surrounding a team trying to establish its identity after moving on from LaMelo Ball.

Brandon Miller Faces Scrutiny Amid Hornets’ Struggles

O’Connor did not limit his criticism to Miller.

“It’s panic time in Charlotte,” he wrote. “Worst offensive rating in the NBA by far. They take over half their shots from 3 even though they’re shooting below 30%.”

He also questioned coach Charles Lee’s willingness to encourage Sion James to keep shooting, raised concerns about Kon Knueppel’s availability and described a roster appearing increasingly discouraged.

“Seeing a lot of bad body language across the roster,” O’Connor wrote. “All the joy is gone.”

Those observations represent O’Connor’s assessment, particularly his interpretation of the team’s demeanor. They do not establish that players have lost confidence in Lee or that Charlotte’s locker room has fractured.

Still, the basketball concern is worth examining. A developing team needs opportunities to learn, but repeatedly generating difficult or ineffective possessions can make it harder to identify genuine progress.

For Miller, that creates a complicated challenge. More responsibility can accelerate his development, yet increased attention from opposing defenses also exposes the areas where he still needs help.

Charlotte Needs More Than Patience With Its Rebuild

“A step back was to be completely expected after trading LaMelo Ball but this is way worse than anticipated for the Hornets,” O’Connor continued. “This team looks broken.”

For Hornets fans, the distinction between expected struggles and discouraging habits is the important part.

Losing games during a transition does not automatically mean the plan has failed. However, the organization still needs evidence that its young players are developing better decisions, stronger chemistry and a sustainable approach.

That is where Miller’s situation becomes bigger than an individual scoring total. Charlotte needs to determine whether its offense consistently puts him in positions to succeed. Can he receive the ball with an advantage? Are teammates providing enough movement and spacing? Is the team creating alternatives when outside shots stop falling?

Those questions deserve attention before an early stretch becomes a sweeping verdict on his long-term value. O’Connor’s criticism is strong, but it remains an assessment of where Charlotte stands now. Miller still has the opportunity to change that conversation.

For the Hornets, the immediate goal should be making that opportunity easier to recognize. Fans can accept growing pains when they can see what the team is growing toward each night.