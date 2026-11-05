Hornets’ Anticipated Starting Lineup Following Knueppel, White Injury News

The Charlotte Hornets will be looking to flip their season around after a 3-5 start to the 2026-27 season. Next, they travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Wednesday night.

Charlotte missed two usual starters at the start of the regular season: Kon Knueppel and Coby White. The Hornets will get both back for the first time this season. The NBA’s official injury report lists Knueppel and White as available.

Coby White (calf strain) returned in Monday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons in limited fashion after missing the first seven games of the campaign. Meanwhile, Kon Knueppel (left hamstring strain).

Here’s the Hornets’ anticipated starting lineup for their matchup against the Nets.

PG, Coby White

White is continuing to work his way back from the left calf strain that he suffered during training. He made his season debut in Monday’s loss to the Pistons, but was used in a limited fashion.

Across 16 minutes, White finished with seven points, three assists, and two turnovers.

Expect the 26-year-old to continue easing back into full playing time. After being traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Charlotte Hornets midseason in 2025-26, White helped lead the franchise to a Play-In Tournament win while averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Charlotte has high expectations for White after signing him to a two-year, $74 million contract in the offseason.

SG, Kon Knueppel

The 21-year-old Kon Knueppel gained the love and trust of Hornets fans in his rookie season. He won’t be able to finish with the same 81 games he played in 2025-26, but he’ll hope to avoid further injuries as he comes back from a left hamstring strain.

Charlotte is ready to move on to a new future after moving on from Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball during the offseason. Knueppel, who was the Hornets’ No. 4 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, will look to improve.

After averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game last season, Knueppel finished second in NBA Rookie of the Year votes.

The Hornets may look to limit him in his first game back from the leg injury.

SF, Brandon Miller

As part of the Hornets’ push to move on from Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball, the franchise agreed to a contract extension with Brandon Miller. The deal includes the 2023 No. 2 overall pick and is worth $209 million over five years.

Miller has received a bigger role with White and Knueppel out, and he has stepped up to the plate. Playing in all eight games so far this season, Miller is averaging 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

His shooting statistics aren’t exactly where they have been quite yet (37.8/28.6/83.9 shooting splits), but the offense will likely open up for more production moving forward.

PF, Naz Reid

In the trade that sent LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Charlotte Hornets received a package that included 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid.

Reid, 27, was benched by head coach Charles Lee in the second half of their loss to the Pistons on Monday.

Lee said that Reid “didn’t meet our standards in the first half.”

The Hornets’ head coach and Reid will look to put these problems behind them in Wednesday’s contest.

Reid is averaging 15.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in a reduced role from what he received in Minnesota.

C, Moussa Diabate

Charlotte has continued to lean on Moussa Diabate over Ryan Kalkbrenner in the starting lineup so far this season. Part of that may be because of Diabate’s impressive defensive play over eight games this season.

The Hornets’ 2022 second-round pick is averaging 9.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while adding 1.0 blocks and 1.8 steals on the defensive side.

Diabate continues to improve season after season. This has left Charles Lee with no choice but to keep him in the Hornets’ rotation.

2026 No. 14 overall pick Hannes Steinbach is also an option for the Hornets at the center position, but the team has used a patient approach in his transition to the NBA (7.7 minutes per game).