Hornets’ Brandon Miller Had Michael Jordan Making a Critical Phone Call

The Charlotte Hornets traded LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges during their offseason overhaul, but Michael Jordan wanted reassurance that Brandon Miller would not be following them out the door.

That alone should tell Hornets fans something about how closely their former majority owner still follows the franchise.

According to Zach Lowe, Jordan called Charlotte president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson as the Hornets completed the move sending Bridges to the Phoenix Suns. His concern was straightforward: Was Miller going anywhere, too?

Peterson reassured him that Miller was staying.

“About 14 months after that meeting [between Jordan and Miller], as the Hornets completed their offseason revamp by trading Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns, Peterson’s phone rang. It was Jordan,” Lowe reported. “The former owner wanted to make sure that Peterson wasn’t trading Miller too,” Lowe continued. “Peterson reassured Jordan: Miller was staying.”

Michael Jordan’s Call Says Plenty About Brandon Miller

For Charlotte fans, the interesting part is the timing. Moving Ball and Bridges represented significant changes to the roster. When familiar faces leave together, it becomes fair to wonder where the organization draws the line between reshaping its team and completely starting over.

Jordan apparently wanted that answer regarding Miller. His call does not establish that Charlotte seriously considered trading Miller, nor does it mean Jordan stopped a deal. Peterson’s response instead suggests the organization already knew where it stood.

Still, having Jordan pick up the phone specifically about one player carries weight. Miller was important enough for the former owner to seek reassurance personally. That is a pretty powerful endorsement, even without a public speech or dramatic declaration.

What This Means for the Hornets’ Future

The bigger takeaway for Charlotte is what comes after the reassurance. Keeping Miller gives the Hornets a player around whom they can establish continuity while the rest of the roster changes. But identifying someone as central to the future also raises the expectations for how the organization supports him.

That means building lineups that complement his strengths, giving him room to handle difficult possessions and maintaining patience when increased responsibility produces mistakes. A commitment only matters if the basketball decisions match it.

There is also an important distinction between keeping a talented player and creating an environment where that player can lead winning basketball. Charlotte still has to deliver on the second part.

Jordan’s reported interest makes this a compelling story. Peterson’s reassurance makes it meaningful for Hornets fans.

Now the challenge is turning that confidence into something visible on the court. Miller staying was the answer Jordan wanted. What Charlotte builds around him will be the answer its fans care about most over the next few seasons.