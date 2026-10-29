Charlotte Hornets Make Kon Knueppel Injury Update Announcement

Second-year wing Kon Knueppel has been assigned to the Charlotte Hornets‘ G League affiliate amid his recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Knueppel suffered the left hamstring strain injury over the offseason and has yet to play a minute for the Hornets so far this year.

However, after a standout rookie season, the latest update on Knueppel is good news for Charlotte, despite previous updates signaling there is still no official return timeline for the player.

Hornets Announce Kon Knueppel G League Decision

As announced by the Hornets, Knueppel has been assigned to the G League Greensboro Swarm team amid his hamstring injury recovery.

“OFFICIAL: @hornets have assigned forward Kon Knueppel to the @greensboroswarm for today’s practice,” the team announced in a post on X.

Sending young players to the G League for brief stints, even just a few hours at a time, is nothing new in the NBA. It gives the athletes a chance to practice during injury recoveries, as Knueppel has been doing recently, while not fully bringing them back from the injury report.

“This move is part of his rehabilitation process. Assignments to a G League affiliate for practice are commonly used to give recovering players additional on-court work,” Basketnews.com wrote on the team’s decision.

It’s a good sign for the Hornets, as the assignment means Knueppel is working back from the hamstring injury that’s kept him out of the team’s first five games of the new NBA season.

Charlotte Offers Key Injury Update On Star Wing

While the Knueppel G League assignment can be seen as positive news, it also comes just days after Hornets head coach Charles Lee gave a more negative injury update on the second-year player.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Lee revealed that Charlotte still has no estimated return date or timeline for Knueppel to get back on the court from his injury.

“No timeline, as far as I know right now,” the Hornets coach said. ” I hope that during this road trip, or after the road trip, we’ll get a little bit more information.”

Officially, Knueppel remains out indefinitely with the hamstring injury.

According to ESPN’s NBA injury report, there is an estimated return date of November 2. While that is still just a guess, the Knueppel G League assignment could be a good sign that he’s closer than ever to making his season debut for the Hornets.

In his standout rookie season last year for Charlotte, Knueppel averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 47.5/42.5/86.3 shooting splits in 81 games, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting.

Whenever Knueppel does make his injury return, it will be a great addition for a Hornets team looking to compete in the Eastern Conference this year.