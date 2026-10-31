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Kon Knueppel Injury Update: Hornets Star Taking Next Steps for Return

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Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 19: Kon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the second half of a basketball game against the Houston Rockets at Spectrum Center on February 19, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets are off to a 3-3 start to the season despite the absence of Kon Knueppel.

Knueppel has not played this season yet as he recovers from a strained left hamstring, suffered in an offseason workout in September.

He missed training camp and the first six games of his second season.

Kon Knueppel Injury Update

Kon Knueppel
GettyKon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts following a three point basket during the second half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center on April 03, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Speaking before Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee shared an update on Kon Knueppel’s return timeline.

Lee revealed that Knueppel is taking the next steps in his recovery following a stint with the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G League. He will be rejoining the Hornets after concluding their three-game road trip.

“He had a successful Swarm workout and practiced with those guys,” Lee said via Hornets Reddit on X. “From what I’ve grasped, he responded well the next day. That’s always important, and even during the session.”

“The next steps for him as we get back from this road trip are trying to get acclimated with the team, maybe taking another step with some of the contact that he has going on, and start to assess when he can get back out there.”

Kon Knueppel
GettyKon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 25, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Hornets 125-121.

In his absence, the Hornets have relied on Grayson Allen to provide shooting. Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on 41.5 percent shooting from 3-point range.

The Hornets are dealing with more injuries in addition to Knueppel’s. They are also playing without starting point guard Coby White and backup forward Grant Williams.

Hornets This Season

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
GettyBrandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts in the first half against the New York Knicks during their game at Spectrum Center on March 26, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Charlotte Hornets got off to a hot start this season, winning three of their first four games. They beat the Brooklyn Nets in their season opener before getting blown out by the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hornets bounced back and won back-to-back games against the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards.

However, the Hornets have now lost two in a row to the Detroit Pistons and the Wizards. Their offense has turned stagnant, averaging just 84.0 points in those two losses.

They are in desperate need of additional offense, which Kon Knueppel could provide.

Following their three-game trip, the Hornets are back at home for a back-to-back set against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Pistons.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Kon Knueppel Injury Update: Hornets Star Taking Next Steps for Return

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