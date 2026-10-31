Kon Knueppel Injury Update: Hornets Star Taking Next Steps for Return

The Charlotte Hornets are off to a 3-3 start to the season despite the absence of Kon Knueppel.

Knueppel has not played this season yet as he recovers from a strained left hamstring, suffered in an offseason workout in September.

He missed training camp and the first six games of his second season.

Kon Knueppel Injury Update

Speaking before Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee shared an update on Kon Knueppel’s return timeline.

Lee revealed that Knueppel is taking the next steps in his recovery following a stint with the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G League. He will be rejoining the Hornets after concluding their three-game road trip.

“He had a successful Swarm workout and practiced with those guys,” Lee said via Hornets Reddit on X. “From what I’ve grasped, he responded well the next day. That’s always important, and even during the session.”

“The next steps for him as we get back from this road trip are trying to get acclimated with the team, maybe taking another step with some of the contact that he has going on, and start to assess when he can get back out there.”

In his absence, the Hornets have relied on Grayson Allen to provide shooting. Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on 41.5 percent shooting from 3-point range.

The Hornets are dealing with more injuries in addition to Knueppel’s. They are also playing without starting point guard Coby White and backup forward Grant Williams.

Hornets This Season

The Charlotte Hornets got off to a hot start this season, winning three of their first four games. They beat the Brooklyn Nets in their season opener before getting blown out by the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hornets bounced back and won back-to-back games against the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards.

However, the Hornets have now lost two in a row to the Detroit Pistons and the Wizards. Their offense has turned stagnant, averaging just 84.0 points in those two losses.

They are in desperate need of additional offense, which Kon Knueppel could provide.

Following their three-game trip, the Hornets are back at home for a back-to-back set against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Pistons.