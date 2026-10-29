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Why Hornets Benched Naz Reid in 2nd Half With No Injury

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 28: Naz Reid #0 of the Charlotte Hornets drives around Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on October 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Naz Reid was supposed to be a big addition for the Charlotte Hornets this season. He came aboard from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the LaMelo Ball trade.

That made it particularly weird that on Wednesday night, Reid didn’t play a single minute in the second half against the Detroit Pistons — even though it’s believed that there was no injury to Reid.

Reid scored seven first-half points, but when the Hornets took the floor for the second half, it was Royce O’Neale in the game for Reid.

And the rest of the way, Reid didn’t get into the game for a single second. He played 13 first-half minutes, and zero in the second half.

Is Naz Reid Injured?

Reid is not believed to be injured. Multiple reports from the start of the second half suggest Reid was good to go but just not in the game.

Hornets followers were ready to hear the explanation for this after the game, that’s for sure:

Why Did Hornets Bench Naz Reid?

Hornets head coach Charles Lee told reporters postgame that Reid “didn’t meet our standards” and that’s why he didn’t play in the second half.

One thing worth noting: Reid had been listed on Monday’s injury report with an illness but ended up playing. Potentially that came back into play, although it wasn’t involved on Wednesday’s pregame injury report.

And based on Lee’s comments, that’s apparently not the case.

Is Naz Reid Covered in DraftKings, FanDuel Sportsbook Policies?

There are a lot of fans wondering about the betting implications here.

DraftKings, FanDuel and most sportsbooks have protection for NBA players who are injured in the first half of games. They can get bets voided in that case.

It doesn’t appear Reid was hurt, though, which is going to put into question the fine print of those policies. It’s not immediately clear how Reid will be handled. The sites initially appeared to handle Reid as a loss, although they could reverse that decision if they so choose.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Hornets Benched Naz Reid in 2nd Half With No Injury

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