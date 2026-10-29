Why Hornets Benched Naz Reid in 2nd Half With No Injury

Naz Reid was supposed to be a big addition for the Charlotte Hornets this season. He came aboard from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the LaMelo Ball trade.

That made it particularly weird that on Wednesday night, Reid didn’t play a single minute in the second half against the Detroit Pistons — even though it’s believed that there was no injury to Reid.

Reid scored seven first-half points, but when the Hornets took the floor for the second half, it was Royce O’Neale in the game for Reid.

And the rest of the way, Reid didn’t get into the game for a single second. He played 13 first-half minutes, and zero in the second half.

Is Naz Reid Injured?

Reid is not believed to be injured. Multiple reports from the start of the second half suggest Reid was good to go but just not in the game.

I’ve been told that Naz Reid is available to play – his absence to start the third quarter was not injury related. — Matt Alquiza (@malquiza8) October 29, 2026

Naz Reid not on the floor to start the second half, Royce O’Neale taking his place. He’s on the bench and stripped ready to go, not sure what that’s about. — James Plowright (@British_Buzz) October 29, 2026

Hornets followers were ready to hear the explanation for this after the game, that’s for sure:

Hornets lose. And now all eyes will turn to Charles Lee’s press conference on what is believed to be a benching of Naz Reid in the second half. — Hornets Lead (@HornetsLead) October 29, 2026

Why Did Hornets Bench Naz Reid?

Hornets head coach Charles Lee told reporters postgame that Reid “didn’t meet our standards” and that’s why he didn’t play in the second half.

Charles Lee says that Naz Reid “didn’t meet our standards in the first half.” Naz Reid didn’t play in the second half of tonight’s loss. — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) October 29, 2026

#Hornets HC Charles Lee to @ShannonSpake on why he benched Naz Reid for the entire second half: “Unfortunately Naz didn’t meet our standards in the first half…I look forward to him meeting those standards come next game.” Courtesy: TV64/WSOC https://t.co/dZpEzkLKV2 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 29, 2026

One thing worth noting: Reid had been listed on Monday’s injury report with an illness but ended up playing. Potentially that came back into play, although it wasn’t involved on Wednesday’s pregame injury report.

And based on Lee’s comments, that’s apparently not the case.

Is Naz Reid Covered in DraftKings, FanDuel Sportsbook Policies?

There are a lot of fans wondering about the betting implications here.

DraftKings, FanDuel and most sportsbooks have protection for NBA players who are injured in the first half of games. They can get bets voided in that case.

It doesn’t appear Reid was hurt, though, which is going to put into question the fine print of those policies. It’s not immediately clear how Reid will be handled. The sites initially appeared to handle Reid as a loss, although they could reverse that decision if they so choose.