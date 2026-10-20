Chicago Bulls Star Josh Giddey Makes Strong Yuki Kawamura Statement

On October 12, the Los Angeles Clippers parted ways with popular Japanese point guard Yuki Kawamura.

Kawamura was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract, which means he can earn a bonus if he stays with the Clippers’ NBA G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers, for at least 60 days.

Before the Clippers, Kawamura played for the Indiana Pacers in the 2026 NBA Summer League. He also had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls.

Josh Giddey’s Statement on Yuki Kawamura

In a post on his YouTube channel, Chicago Bulls star guard Josh Giddey called Yuki Kawamura his favorite teammate. Giddey and Kawamura played together last season in Chicago, with the Australian star highlighting how good the diminutive point guard is.

Giddey also made a strong statement on Kawamura, who is now entering a major crossroads in his career.

“Unbelievable teammate, unbelievable player,” Giddey said. “I think his ability to handle the ball and make people around him better is his special skill. And obviously, people love playing with him. He’s an unbelievable teammate and the guy to have in the locker room, but he’s just as good a basketball player.”

“I’ve played against him for the national team, against Japan,” he added. “I’ve played with him for the Bulls. So, getting to see him up close and work with him every day was a lot of fun. Hell of a player. This guy is like royalty, not just in Japan, but when he comes to America. There’s fans all over the country, when we travel, that come to watch him play. So, unbelievable player, super fun to play with, but an even better person.”

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In 18 games for the Bulls last season, Kawamura averaged 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Kawamura played much better for the Windy City Bulls, putting up 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game in 11 appearances.

Rui Hachimura’s Advice for Yuki Kawamura

Speaking to reporters after Yuki Kawamura’s release, Rui Hachimura shared his advice for his compatriot following the latest setback in his NBA career.

“He really worked hard during training camp, so I want him to keep that up,” Hachimura said via Japanese reporter Yoko Miyaji. “Also, while chasing your dream is important, you have to make smart decisions. He’s already 25 years old, so I want him to keep that in mind as he moves forward.”

Kawamura has the option to stay with the San Diego Clippers and possibly earn a spot or call-up to the NBA. He could also take his talents overseas in Europe or back in the B.League in Japan.

He won’t be the first Japanese player to return to his country at the top of his game. Yuta Watanabe did the same thing in 2024 after six seasons in the NBA.