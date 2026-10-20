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Chicago Bulls Star Josh Giddey Makes Strong Yuki Kawamura Statement

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Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls, Yuki Kawamura
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On October 12, the Los Angeles Clippers parted ways with popular Japanese point guard Yuki Kawamura.

Kawamura was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract, which means he can earn a bonus if he stays with the Clippers’ NBA G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers, for at least 60 days.

Before the Clippers, Kawamura played for the Indiana Pacers in the 2026 NBA Summer League. He also had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls.

Josh Giddey’s Statement on Yuki Kawamura

Yuki Kawamura
GettyYuki Kawamura #8 of the Chicago Bulls walks backcourt during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 12, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

In a post on his YouTube channel, Chicago Bulls star guard Josh Giddey called Yuki Kawamura his favorite teammate. Giddey and Kawamura played together last season in Chicago, with the Australian star highlighting how good the diminutive point guard is.

Giddey also made a strong statement on Kawamura, who is now entering a major crossroads in his career.

“Unbelievable teammate, unbelievable player,” Giddey said. “I think his ability to handle the ball and make people around him better is his special skill. And obviously, people love playing with him. He’s an unbelievable teammate and the guy to have in the locker room, but he’s just as good a basketball player.”

“I’ve played against him for the national team, against Japan,” he added. “I’ve played with him for the Bulls. So, getting to see him up close and work with him every day was a lot of fun. Hell of a player. This guy is like royalty, not just in Japan, but when he comes to America. There’s fans all over the country, when we travel, that come to watch him play. So, unbelievable player, super fun to play with, but an even better person.”

In 18 games for the Bulls last season, Kawamura averaged 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Kawamura played much better for the Windy City Bulls, putting up 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game in 11 appearances.

Rui Hachimura’s Advice for Yuki Kawamura

Yuki Kawamura
GettyYuki Kawamura #17 of the Los Angeles Clippers handles the ball during the 2026-2027 NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors at Rogers Arena on October 10, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Speaking to reporters after Yuki Kawamura’s release, Rui Hachimura shared his advice for his compatriot following the latest setback in his NBA career.

“He really worked hard during training camp, so I want him to keep that up,” Hachimura said via Japanese reporter Yoko Miyaji. “Also, while chasing your dream is important, you have to make smart decisions. He’s already 25 years old, so I want him to keep that in mind as he moves forward.”

Kawamura has the option to stay with the San Diego Clippers and possibly earn a spot or call-up to the NBA. He could also take his talents overseas in Europe or back in the B.League in Japan.

He won’t be the first Japanese player to return to his country at the top of his game. Yuta Watanabe did the same thing in 2024 after six seasons in the NBA.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Chicago Bulls Star Josh Giddey Makes Strong Yuki Kawamura Statement

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