The Chicago Bulls have waived big man Orlando Robinson. The veteran big man had been part of the roster since signing a veteran minimum deal on November 13.

Robinson’s contract with Chicago was non-guaranteed. By waiving Robinson, the Bulls have now opened up a roster spot. According to Hoops Rumors, “the Bulls will only be on the hook for a prorated portion of his cap hit.”

“Assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers, Robinson will earn $211,257, which is equivalent to 14 days’ worth of his minimum salary — he spent 11 days on Chicago’s roster and will be on waivers for three more,” Hoops Rumors reports.

Robinson never suited up for the Bulls during his short stay with the franchise. According to K.C. Johnson, Robinson’s addition was to “increase games the 2-way players could play.”

He was signed to non-guaranteed deal for 15th roster spot to help increase games the 2-way players could play https://t.co/MiLDtkGXrC — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 24, 2026

Johnson is referring to the NBA’s rule that changes how much a two-way player can play when an NBA roster has fewer than the full 15 players on its roster. Essentially, when an NBA team doesn’t have a full-15 man roster, it is limited to a combined 90 games for its two-way players.

According to Spotrac, the Bulls have 66 “under-15” games remaining. However, when a roster is at its 15-man limit, the “under-15” allowance is frozen, opening up the full run of games a two-way player is eligible for. Robinson’s short stay with Chicago allowed them to utilize their two-way talents due to that freeze.

Orlando Robinson Can Now Sign Elsewhere

Robinson, 26, will now look to continue his NBA career elsewhere in the league. He’s struggled to find a long-term home since leaving the Miami Heat in 2024. In total, Robinson has played in 115 regular-season NBA games, starting 17 of them.

During those games, Robinson is averaging 4.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per night. He’s shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.7% from deep.

NBA teams are always on the lookout for some additional depth at the five. That’s especially true when the player has experience of being in the league. However, in the modern NBA, the first and second luxury tax aprons loom large, and that could mean Robinson has to wait for his next opportunity.

Bulls Impress In Win Over Cavaliers

On Monday, November 23, the Bulls secured an impressive 122-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Chicago had six players scoring in double digits during the win.

Josh Giddey showcased his playmaking ability by dishing out 11 dimes. Tre Jones also shone, dropping 16 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench.

In a game where Caleb Wilson and Norman Powell were both out of the rotation, the Bulls found a way to secure their fifth win of the season. There looks to be some growth within the roster at present, which is providing Tiago Splitter with some early signs that the system he’s implementing is working.

The Bulls will be back in action on Wednesday, November 25, when they face the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA Cup game.