First-year Bulls coach Tiago Splitter appears to be ruffling some feathers in Chicago.

Two Bulls reporters on-site for Monday night’s 122-108 win over the Cavaliers noted that both Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis were upset after being left out of the closing lineup for the second time in three games.

Giddey and Buzelis Visibly Upset Monday Night

Joe Cowley, Bulls reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times, posted:

“Buzelis and Giddey both pissed off hard right now with this latest benching.”

K.C. Johnson, Bulls insider for Chicago Sports Network, posted something similar:

“Buzelis and Giddey are talking together and shaking their heads. Will ask postgame, but they don’t look happy they’re sitting again.”

Buzelis and Giddey are talking together and shaking their heads. Will ask postgame but they don't look happy they're sitting again https://t.co/DFfAw8RYu0 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 24, 2026

Both Giddey and Buzelis were subbed out of Monday’s game with 4:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. Tre Jones replaced Giddey, and Jaylin Sellers came in for Buzelis.

The latest benching came after both players sat for the final eight minutes of the Bulls’ 98-94 loss on Friday against the Wizards.

It appeared Giddey and Buzelis responded well to the initial benching. In the following game, a 151-145 overtime loss Sunday to the Nuggets, Buzelis finished with 21 points and five rebounds in 38 minutes. Giddey had a monster 23-point, 22-assist, and 14-rebound performance in 41 minutes.

On Monday, Buzelis finished with 15 points and six rebounds in nearly 27 minutes. Giddey had four points on 2-of-11 shooting and 11 assists in 22 minutes.

After the game, Buzelis echoed a familiar sports cliché, saying the win was all that really mattered, according to a post from Johnson.

It’s worth noting that both players logged heavy minutes Sunday, so Splitter may have been trying to ease their workload. However, both appeared visibly upset by the decision, suggesting the reduction in minutes was not necessarily planned or welcomed.

Buzelis and Giddey’s Start to the 2026-27 Season

So far this season, Giddey is averaging 10.4 points, 9.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 42.1% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc. His 10.4 points per game would be the lowest average of his six-year career. His 9.6 field-goal attempts per game would also be a career low.

Buzelis is averaging 15.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 45.6% from the field and 38% from 3-point range. The Bulls are looking for the 11th-overall pick from 2024 to take a leap in his third season after he averaged 16.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.9% from deep in year two.

Both players have started all 17 of the Bulls’ games this season.

It’s an interesting situation to monitor in Chicago, particularly for a struggling Bulls team that won its fifth game of the season Monday night and now sits at 5-12.