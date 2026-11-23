Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey achieved something Michael Jordan has never done in his NBA career.

Josh Giddey reached Chicago Bulls single-game milestones that Michael Jordan did not achieve during a 151-145 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 22, posting 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 22 assists.

Josh Giddey Makes Chicago Bulls History

Giddey became just the second player in Bulls franchise history to record at least 20 points, 20 assists, and 10 rebounds in a game, joining Guy Rodgers (1966).

He also became the first Bulls player since 1985 to tally more than 20 assists in a single game.

Giddey has had a rocky, up-and-down start to the 2026-2027 NBA season with the Bulls, dipping well below his 2025-2026 numbers overall while mixing cold shooting nights and fourth-quarter benchings with huge bounce-back performances.

Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter has benched Giddey in fourth quarters when his play lagged, including against the Wizards prior to his latest outing.

This season, Giddey is averaging 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 9.3 assists on 43.8% shooting from the field and 31.7% from three.

Those scoring and rebounding marks are down from his previous season averages of 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.

Additionally, he is averaging 3.4 turnovers per game across his first 16 appearances.

Last week, Giddey recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists in an overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Josh Giddey Talks About Early-Season Struggles With The Bulls

Josh Giddey has openly owned up to his rough start in the 2026-2027 NBA season with the Chicago Bulls, calling his opening stretch one of the worst of his career while working through post-injury rust, turnovers, and coach Tiago Splitter’s new system.

“I’ve probably played the worst eight games that I’ve played in my career, in terms of the stretch,” Giddey said about his first eight games this year.

“I’d say it’s less system-wise and more personnel. Getting adjusted to different players. A lot of these guys, we’re all new together, so that’s going to take some time. My job is to try to make everybody around me better, and I don’t think I’m doing nearly as good a job as I should be at that. I’ve got to understand when to be aggressive. I think sometimes I’m too passive … we’ll figure it out as a team. Everyone has to do a better job of offensively getting into things quicker.”

Tiago Splitter also talked about what the Bulls expect from Giddey moving forward to the season.

“He was aggressive. He was driving downhill, getting teammates (involved), and that’s how we see this game. We got to touch the paint and find options out there,” Splitter said.

The Bulls hold a 4-12 record in the 2026-2027 NBA regular season, placing them fourth in the Central Division and 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Aside from Giddey, the No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson has been a major two-way focal point when healthy, averaging 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals across 10 starts, though he is currently recovering from a hand injury.