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Cleveland Cavaliers Have a Serious Problem

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena on November 07, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers played in the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago, falling to the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks.

This season’s edition of the Cavs doesn’t look anything like that group at the moment. In fact, the Cavaliers’ starters in particular are looking like one of the worst units in the NBA.

It’s still early, but it’s not that early anymore, and the Cavs were noncompetitive for most of their Monday night game in Charlotte against the Hornets.

Cleveland was supposed to have one of the league’s best starting fives with James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

That quintet has been brutal, though, and it’s a problem that could define Cleveland’s season if the Cavs don’t figure it out.

Cavs Starting Lineup Problem

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 09: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket while guarded by Grayson Allen #8 of the Charlotte Hornets in the first half during their game at Spectrum Center on November 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The misery of the Cavaliers’ starting lineup in the early going was captured in a post on X by Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, who wrote this:

“After whatever the hell tonight was in Charlotte, #Cavs starting lineup of James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen has a net rating of -17.4 this season. The only starting lineups worse are Phoenix and Utah (since Jaren Jackson Jr. got hurt).”

Net rating is the difference between offensive and defensive rating — which is the average points scored and allowed per 100 possessions by a team.

So Cleveland’s combination of offense and defense when the starting five are on the floor is absolutely brutal. The Cavaliers are getting run off the floor in those minutes.

It’s clearly a problem, but it’s not as clear if there’s a solution.

How Cavs Can Improve

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 09: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers brings the ball up court while guarded by Naz Reid #0 of the Charlotte Hornets in the first half during the game at Spectrum Center on November 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The logical truth here is that the Cavs’ best chance this season is simply for their well-compensated starting lineup to play better.

If they want to do something different and bold, though, they could bench either James Harden or Peyton Watson. They won’t be benching the other three starters.

Harden may be showing his age, but it’d be a big promotion to give someone like Meleek Thomas to start over Harden.

The Cavs have some wing options that could start over Watson, but they just got him on a big deal from the Denver Nuggets, and it wouldn’t be a good start to his tenure or confidence to bench him already.

Cleveland might be at least a little bit stuck. They’ve got to figure this out in a hurry, because it’s not good right now.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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