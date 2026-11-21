Russell Westbrook has been retired for a few months now and a Cleveland Cavaliers star continues to use him as an example of the negative discourse for NBA players.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell called out basketball fans and media for failing to appreciate Russell Westbrook until after his retirement, using Westbrook as a reality check while defending teammate James Harden.

Donovan Mitchell Has Some Words About The NBA Discourse Around Great Players Like Westbrook And Harden

Speaking after the Cavaliers’ 128–119 NBA Cup victory over the Indiana Pacers, in which Harden erupted for 51 points to pass Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA’s all-time 50-point games list, Mitchell expressed frustration over how veteran superstars are treated.

Mitchell noted that Harden will likely not receive full recognition until his career is over, just as Westbrook was heavily criticized during his final seasons before fans suddenly looked back fondly on his dominance.

“We won’t appreciate greatness,” Mitchell said. “We didn’t appreciate Russ in his latter years until now, it’s like, oh man, Russ was this and that.

Mitchell added that sports culture operates in “such a negative space,” lamenting that it takes a massive performance for critics to acknowledge what future Hall of Famers have accomplished.

“We forgot he averaged 28, 15, and 16 for a month. It’s one of those things where we live in such a negative space. I hate it,” he said.

His statement came after Westbrook shared a nostalgic Instagram Story laughing in disbelief at his historic May 2021 stat line with the Washington Wizards.

During that stretch in May 2021, he averaged 26.2 points, 16.4 assists, and 15.8 rebounds per game.

Even Westbrook had to laugh at the video-game-like averages, sparking widespread discussion across basketball social media about how dominant and underrated his brief stint in Washington was.

During his time with the Wizards in the 2020-2021 season, Westbrook averaged a triple-double across the regular season, which was his fourth career season doing so, and passed Oscar Robertson for the most career triple-doubles in NBA history during the stretch run.

On the other hand, Harden, Westbrook’s teammate in OKC, Houston, and Los Angeles, now holds 26 career 50-point games, breaking his tie with Bryant (25). Harden trails only Wilt Chamberlain (118) and Michael Jordan (31).

Donovan Mitchell Speaks About Harden’s Critics

Mitchell said people will not appreciate Harden until his career is over with.

“We won’t. He won’t until it’s over with,” Mitchell said. “I hate it. But that’s just the world we, we live in … And it sucks that that’s that way. But, you know, us in this locker room, guys in this league, we know who he is and we know what he’s done for the game.”

“When you talk about just basketball, especially, I mean, I don’t even know what position I am now, but like, I mean, obviously Wilt was, you know, elite, but you got Mike and Kobe, like shooting guard position. They was just the best to ever do it, you know what I mean? So just to be in that conversation, it’s very humbling and, you know, it’s definitely special.”

For now, Mitchell and the Cavaliers will need the greatness of Harden even more this season as they look to deliver on championship expectations after reaching the conference finals last year.