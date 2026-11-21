James Harden has had a phenomenal career. While basketball players as talented as Harden don’t often suit up for six different teams, he appears to have found a nice fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the final-stretch of his NBA career.

Harden is now 37 years old, playing in season No. 18 of a storied career. That career doesn’t contain an NBA Title, and only boasts one NBA Finals appearance, but his statistics stack-up with some of the best who’ve ever done it.

Harden ranks No. 9 all-time in points scored and No. 11 all-time in assists. He owns one NBA MVP Award and has finished runner-up three times in his career. He possesses a plethora of talent on the offensive side of the ball, with the ability to score at all levels, and that full arsenal was on display on Friday night.

James Harden Makes Surprising Comments After 51-Point Performance

Harden dropped 51 points on the Indiana Pacers. His Cavaliers came away with a 129-118 victory, and Harden was simply unstoppable in this one. He shot 15-for-26 from the field, draining seven 3-pointers while making all 14 of his free-throw attempts. This performance put him in rarified air, as he passed Kobe Bryant for the third-most 50-point-games in NBA history (26). He trails only Michael Jordan (31) and Wilt Chamberlain (118).

His scoring abilities have been known for quite some time, but in his short time in Cleveland (42 total games played), he’s adjusted to a new role. With Donovan Mitchell as the team’s primary scorer, performances like Friday night’s have become fewer and farther between. Harden illuded to that after the game, expressing somewhat of a surprising reaction to his impressive offensive outburst.

“I knew I could do it, but ya know, when you haven’t really done something consistently, like it goes away a little bit, or you just don’t know if you still got it or not,” Harden said.

It’s slightly surprising to hear a shred of doubt in Harden’s comments following such an incredible performance. But, at his advanced age, in his role as the secondary scorer on the Cavaliers, he appears to be extremely self-aware.

Harden Has Accepted Facilitator Role With Cavaliers

To Harden’s point, he was averaging just 16.2 points per game heading into Friday night’s contest. That’s his lowest scoring average since the 2010-2011 season when he averaged 12.2 points per game. Harden has accepted his role on this roster as the second option in the offense behind Mitchell. He continued on during his postgame comments with reporters, acknowledging his that very on the team.

“It’s a different role for me. My usage rate isn’t extremely high every game. You know what I mean? We have somebody for that. So mine’s kind of like, you know, scoring when I need to, but then distributing the ball, a little bit of everything. You know what I mean? So like, all right, cool, my number is called, and you need to go out there and put the shots up, and so like, okay, I can still do it,” Harden said.

Time will tell if Harden has what it takes to drop at least 50 points in a game five or more times throughout the remainder of his career. If he can, he’d pass (Michael) Jordan on that list, all but cementing a trip to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.